Emily Wells' goal pushes Lady Orioles by Rose HIll

Ethan Denton

ROSE HILL, Kansas—Emily Wells scored with just under six minutes left in regulation to break a tie, and the goal proved to be the winner for the Augusta Lady Orioles in their 4-2 win over the Rose Hill Rockets in the opening round of the Class 4-1A Playoffs.

With the win, Augusta (7-10) advances to play the top seed and undefeated Circle Thunderbirds on Thursday in Towanda.

The Orioles got off to the perfect start on the road with two goals off of free kicks to open up a 2-0 lead. The Rockets battled back, getting a goal from Lexie Rose to trim it to 2-1 going into halftime.

Rose Hill (7-9) would eventually get the equalizer in the 61st minute thanks to Koryn Hackney on a counter attack.

It was 2-2 and stayed tied until the 75th minute when the Orioles took advantage of a rare opportunity to go on the offensive in the second half. Wells saved the ball from going out of bounds to keep possession for Augusta, and not long after found an angle to fire off a shot that made its way in to give the Orioles a 3-2 lead.

With the clock ticking under one minute to play, the Rockets had all of their numbers forward but the Orioles were able to counter and Charlize Lichlyter tapped home a rebound shot with 30 seconds left to seal the win.

“Hats off to Rose Hill because they really did fight back hard,” Augusta head coach Matt Childers said. “Good, strong, hard-fighting kids on that Rose Hill side. We bent but we didn’t break, and there was no emotional letdown.”

Throughout the regular season, the Orioles would often run into scoring droughts and Childers emphasized the importance of just getting shots on goal.

With that in mind, he had to have been thrilled when his daughter Peyton converted not one, but two long distance free kicks for goals in the opening eight minutes. The first came from 40 yards out, the second from 30 yards.

“We worked on that in practice the past few days, just ball-striking,” Childers said. “You can’t score if you can’t get a ball on frame and kick it out of bounds. Every single set piece we had that we could put on frame was on frame today.”

The Rockets worked their way back. Kayden Lucent placed a low cross into the box and Lexie Rose knocked the ball home to make it 2-1.

The hosts kept up the pressure into the second half but could not find the tying goal until there was less than 20 minutes to go. The Oriole back line came up just a bit too high and on a counter attack, Koryn Hackney got past the last defender, drew the keeper out and slotted the ball home to tie the score at 2-2.

The Orioles recovered and now they have the tall task of trying to upend the only high school soccer team in Kansas that has not lost this spring, when they play at Circle on Thursday.

“They’re well-coached, they’ve got some of the best players in the state and they’re fun to watch,” Childers said of the T-Birds. “We’re going to absolutely do the best we can to defend our goal and try to sneak out a win.”

Augusta 4, Rose Hill 2

AUG 2;2-4

RH 1;1-2

4’ – A – Peyton Childers

8’ – A – Peyton Childers

24’ – R – Lexie Rose (Kayden Lucent)

61’ – R – Koryn Hackney

75’ – A – Emily Wells

80’ – A – Charlize Lichlyter

Shots: Augusta 14, Rose Hill 13. Saves: Augusta: Thies 7; Rose Hill: Abraham 6. Corner Kicks: Rose Hill 2, Augusta 0.