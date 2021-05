Butler County regional schedules and results for baseball, softball and soccer

Here are all the regional schedules for Butler County baseball, softball and soccer teams. You can catch all the individual game updates here. We'll enhance local scores by having individual stories you will be able to link back through here.

Best of luck to all of the county teams.

SOCCER

Class 5A

Maize Regional

Monday, May 17

Game 1: No. 16 Newton 6, No. 17 Arkansas City 0

Game 2: No. 8 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2, No. 9 Andover Central 0

Tuesday, May 18

Game 3: No. 16 Newton (2-16) at Maize (15-0-1), 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll Regional

Monday, May 17

Game 1: No. 4 Bishop Carroll 10, No. 13 Salina Central 0

Tuesday, May 18

Game 2: No. 12 Goddard (6-9-1) at No. 5 Andover (12-3-1), 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

Championship: No. 4 Bishop Carroll (14-3) vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Class 4A-1A

Circle Regional

Monday, May 17

Game 1: No. 9 Augusta 4, No. 8 Rose Hill/Douglass 0

Thursday, May 20

Championship: No. 9 Augusta (7-10) vs. No. 1 Circle (17-0), 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Class 5A

Tuesday, May 18

at Andover Central

Game 1: No 16 Salina Central (5-15) vs. Andover Central (19-1), 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 9 Goddard (11-9) vs. No. 8 Maize (12-8), 3:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

at Hays

Game 1: No. 11 Valley Center (9-11) vs. No. 6 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (13-7), 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 14 Andover (7-13) vs. No. 3 Hays (15-3), 3:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday, May 18

at Paola

Game 1: No. 16 El Dorado (7-13) vs. No. 1 Paola (18-2), 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 9 Chanute (12-8) vs. No. 8 Wamego (13-7), 4:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

at Buhler

Game 1: No. 10 Ulysses (11-9) vs. No. 7 Circle (13-7), 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 15 Rose Hill (6-14) vs. No. 2 Buhler, 3:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

at Clay Center

Game 1: No. 12 Concordia (8-10) vs. No. 5 Augusta (14-6), 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 13 Lyons/Sterling (7-13) vs. No. 4 Clay Center (17-3), 3:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday, May 19

at Wichita Collegiate

Game 1: No. 5 Halstead (9-11) vs. No. 4 Haven (10-10), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 8 Chaparral (5-15) vs. No. 1 Wichita Collegiate (14-4), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

at Kingman

Game 3: No. 7 Wichita Trinity (8-10) vs. No. 2 Cheney (14-4), 2 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Douglass (9-11) vs. No. 3 Kingman (15-5), 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

at Kingman

Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.

Class 2A-1A

Monday, May 17

Marion Regional

Game 1: No. 4 Moundridge 11, No. 5 Flinthills 0

Game 2: No. 2 Chase County 6, No. 7 Wichita Independent 3

Game 3: No. 3 Marion 7, No. 6 Remington 3

Wednesday, May 19

Game 4: No. 5 Moundridge (9-10) vs. Sedgwick (19-1), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 3 Marion (13-8) vs. No. 2 Chase County (12-7), 4 p.m.

Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Udall Regional

Monday, May 17

at Genesis (Goddard)

Game 1: No. 1 Central Burden 7, No. 8 Udall 0

Game 2: No 4 Belle Plaine 9, No. 5 Bluestem 7

Game 5: No. 4 Belle Plaine 7, No. 1 Central Burden 4

at Sedan

Game 3: No. 2 Sedan 11, No. 7 Oxford 5

Game 4: No. 6 Cedar Vale-Dexter 12, No. 3 Howard-West Elk 9

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

at Udall

Championship: No. 4 Belle Plaine (12-10) vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 5A

Wednesday, May 19

at Andover

Game 1: No. 14 Salina Central (6-14) vs. No. 3 Andover (16-4), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas City (8-12) vs. No. 6 Goddard (14-6), 4:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

at TRYC Wichita

Game 1: No. 9 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (10-10) vs. No. 8 Salina South (11-9), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 16 Andover Central (4-16) vs. No. 1 Bishop Carroll (18-0), 4:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday, May 18

at Clay Center

Game 1: No. 9 Rose Hill (10-10) vs. No. 8 Wellington (11-9), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 16 Chapman (1-19) vs. No. 1 Clay Center (18-2), 4:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

at Andale

Game 1: No. 1 McPherson (8-12) vs. No. 7 Circle (12-8), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 15 Nickerson (2-18) vs. No. 2 Andale/Garden Plain, 4:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

at Pratt

Game 1: No. 11 Concordia (6-13) vs. No. 6 Augusta (12-8), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 14 Mulvane (4-16) vs. No. 3 Pratt (15-5), 4:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

at Clearwater

Game 1: No. 12 Abilene (6-14) vs. No. 5 Winfield (12-8), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 13 El Dorado (6-14) vs. No. 4 Clearwater (15-5), 4:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Monday, May 17

at Cheney

Game 1: No. 4 Douglass 2, No. 5 Eureka 0

Game 2: No. 1 Cheney 16, No. 8 Wichita Trinity 0

Game 5: No. 1 Cheney 12, No. 4 Douglass 0

at Kingman

Game 3: No. 3 Neodesha14, No. 6 Chaparral 4

Game 4: No. 2 Kingman 17, No. 7 Fredonia 2

Game 6: No. 2 Kingman 5, No. 3 Neodesha 1

Wednesday, May 19

at Cheney

Championship: No. 1 Cheney (21-1) vs. No. 2 Kingman (17-5), 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A-1A

Monday, May 17

at Bluestem

Game 1: No. 2 Burlingame 10, No. 7 Lebo-Waverly 0

Game 2: No. 3 Yates Center 12, No. 6 Northern Heights 1

Game 3: No. 4 Chase County 12, No. 5 Flinthills 0

Game 4: No. 1 Bluestem 13, No. 8 Southern Lyon County 0

Tuesday, May 18

Game 5: No. 1 Bluestem (18-3) vs. No. 4 Chase County (13-7), 2 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Burlingame (16-3) vs. No. 3 Yates Center (18-3), 3:30 p.m.

Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.

