Andover Central soccer season falls in loss to Kapaun

Greg Williams

WICHITA, Kansas—After losing their season last year, the Jaguars were very pleased with the season they had. Andover Central earned the No. 9 seed in the West Region and played against Kapaun Mt. Camel.

However, the Jaguars couldn’t generate their offense against the Crusaders as they close their season with a 2-0 defeat.

The Crusaders (12-5) went on the attack to start the game. In the 28th minute, Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Ellie Heiman drew a free kick and ended up scoring the games first goal. The Crusaders almost scored in the 25th minute, but the goal ricocheted off the right post.

It was a slow start offensively for Andover Central (10-6-1). They weren’t able to get enough pressure until the final minutes. The Jaguars finished with one shot on goal in the first half.

“Kapaun did a great job,” said Andover Central head coach Stephanie Garcia. “We can learn from them. They pass and work off each other very well. We are a young team, so we haven’t figured that out. We have a lot of talent but need to put everything together.”

In the second half, the Jaguars were able to put pressure on the Crusaders defense. They were able to get a couple of shots on goal and a corner kick. However, Kapaun Mt. Carmel was able to extend their lead.

The Crusaders senior captain Hadlie Lowe scored and was assisted by junior captain Makenzie Orr. The Jaguars had two opportunities to score in the final 10 minutes, but one shot scrapped off the left post and another was stopped by the goalkeeper.

“Lately we have had trouble scoring in the second half, but today we had to be a second half team,” Garcia said. “Usually, we have been able to score in the first half, but we are learning, too, on how to make adjustments.”

Even though the Jaguars season comes to an end in the first round of the West Regional playoffs, Andover Central is very excited for the next few years with their team.

“We fought hard,” said Garcia. “I’m super proud of them, especially for our seniors. We have pushed hard all season and once we can figure things out, build off of this season and the talent we have, we are going to have a good group.”