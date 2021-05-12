Moeder's brace fuels Central soccer by Valley Center

Ethan Denton

ANDOVER – The Andover Central girls soccer team held on for a 2-1 home win over Valley Center on Tuesday, which improved their record to 9-5-1.

For now, the Jaguars lie in the middle of the pack in the 5A West, but they have the potential to be a dangerous team in the postseason, especially if they get the production they got from senior striker Cassie Moeder.

Moeder scored both goals for Central, the first coming just over ten minutes into the match. Valley Center was on the attack, but the Jaguar defense earned the ball back and quickly used a series of passes to get the ball to Moeder, who darted past the Hornet back line and placed a shot that just glanced in off the underside of the crossbar.

Then, late in the first half when the Hornets were pushing for the equalizer, the Jaguars were able to again quickly counter. Moeder was out well wide to the right of goal but calmly placed a shot that sailed past Valley Center keeper Kyrah Klumpp and into the top left corner of the goal. The “world class” effort made it 2-0 with just over a minute before halftime.

“(Moeder) was out for about a week and so she’s come back with some drive to get goals back on the board,” Andover Central head coach Stephanie Garcia said. “She wants to be the leading scorer for our school and currently she’s heading that way.”

It was a battle for possession for most of the second half. The Jaguars did a solid job of preventing the pressure building up on their back line.

With about 15 minutes to play, Valley Center got a great look from 15 yards out but goalkeeper Avery Mason timed it perfectly to just get a fist to the ball which hit off the top of the bar and glanced away. She was not tested much but delivered when she was called upon.

In the 78th minute however, the Hornets finally found the breakthrough when Haley Sparks got in between a pair of defenders and poked the ball home to make it 2-1.

“We were really pressing to make sure that we’re marking up and playing solid defense,” Garcia said. “Towards the end we broke apart a little bit, so we have to remember that the clock ends when the whistle blows.”

After the restart, Valley Center briefly threatened again but did not get off another shot. The Jaguars cleared the ball across midfield and ran out the rest of the time.

Central wraps up the regular season on Thursday with a match against Campus. They will look to Moeder to lead the offensive charge, and as she showed on Tuesday, she is more than capable of getting it done.

Andover Central 2, Valley Center 1

VC 0;1-1

AC 2;0-2

11’ – AC – Cassandra Moeder

39’ – AC – Cassandra Moeder

78’ – VC – Haley Sparks

Shots: Andover Central 12, Valley Center 12. Corner Kicks: Andover Central 4, Valley Center 2. Saves: Valley Center: Klumpp 5; Andover Central: Mason 2.