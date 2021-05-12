Bluestem softball gets top seed in regional
The Bluestem softball team have been beating most opponents pretty handedly all season long and that's why they will head into their Class 2A-1A regional next week as the region's top seed.
Bluestem (17-3) haven't lost in a month and have won 10 of their last 11 games by run-rule. Only a 9-1 win over Cherryvale on May 3 broke the streak of run-rule wins.
The Lady Lions will host Southern Lyon County (1-19) on Monday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the eight-team regional. The two teams met on May 10 with Bluestem winning 17-2 and 15-0 in two quick games.
If Bluestem can sneak by Southern Lyon County, they'll get the winner of Flinthills (6-12) and Chase County (12-7), who will play before Bluestem's first round game.
On the other side of the bracket, you have second-seeded, Burlingame (15-3); third seeded Yates Center (17-3); sixth-seeded Lebo-Waverly (5-13) and seventh-seeded Northern Heights (2-17).
The first game of the regional will be Burlingame and Lebo-Waverly starting at 1 p.m.
Bluestem Regional Schedule
Monday, May 17 at Bluestem High School
Game 1: No. 2 Burlingame (15-3) vs. No. 7 Lebo-Waverly (5-13), 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Yates Center (17-3) vs. No. 6 Northern Heights (2-17), 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 4 Chase County (12-7) vs. No. 5 Flinthills (6-12), 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 Bluestem (17-3) vs. No. 8 Southern Lyon County (1-19), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18 at Bluestem High School
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.
Winner advances to the Class 2A-1A State Tournament in Pratt, Kansas May 27-28.
Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.