Orioles' soccer fall to Wichita Classical, 2-0

Ethan Denton

AUGUSTA – It was a somewhat of a familiar theme for the Augusta girls soccer team. Often times they have started games slowly, only to find their footing and compete well as the match progressed. Unfortunately for the Orioles on senior night at Hillier Stadium, they could not overcome an early deficit in dropping a 2-0 decision to the Wichita Classical Saints.

Classical scored the match’s only goals in the 11th and 18th minutes.

Shelby Green got on the end of a cross from Madeline Bowman and converted from close range. Not long after, Olivia Kenas perfectly placed a free kick into the top right corner. Augusta had to chase the game from that point on and despite a valiant effort, could not find a goal.

“That’s been our issue for the last several matches, we’re not able to break through on teams and we really should be able to,” Augusta head coach Matt Childers said. “In that second half we were connecting passes and dominated possession. We were on the attacking half the entire time, but just couldn’t find that breakthrough goal.”

After not being able to set up much of anything offensively in the first 35 minutes, the Orioles were more successful on the attack going into halftime, but most of the shots they got off were long range efforts that did not test Classical keeper Flannery Black.

The Saints spent most of the second half on the defensive, looking only to score on the counter. They had chances on the break to extend the lead, but were stopped by Oriole senior keeper Kariana Thies. She recorded eight saves, several which required her to dive sideways to the turf to secure the ball.

Meanwhile, the Orioles spent a lot of time on the ball but were not able to connect many passes near the front of the goal. Eventually, time ran out on Augusta and they dropped to 6-10.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak which included a thrilling overtime win over Rose Hill on April 29.

Augusta will now await the regional pairings to be released and Coach Childers is eager to get back to work with his group.

“We’ll break down film with the girls, show them some of our missed opportunities in the first half,” Childers said. “Especially defensively where we broke down a little bit, and then really focus on the positive from that second half and talk about how we are going to finish out with quality finishes on frame. We’ve got to have that ball in the back of the net.”

Wichita Classical 2, Augusta 0

WC 2;0—2

Augusta 0;0—0

11’ – C – Shelby Green (Madeline Bowman)

18’ – C – Olivia Kenas

Shots: Classical 15, Augusta 11. Corner Kicks: Classical 5, Augusta 0. Saves: Augusta: Thies 8; Classical: Black 3.