Trojan softball splits with Campus on senior day

Ethan Denton

BCTG Sports

ANDOVER – It has been a very successful run this spring for the Andover Trojan softball team. When they are playing well, they look as dangerous as any team in the state.

The biggest challenge is playing at a high level on a consistent basis. That is the hurdle they will have to overcome the rest of the way and it was evident on Friday night, when they split a home doubleheader with the Campus Colts.

Andover started well and stayed aggressive early in Game 1, taking an 8-0 lead before the visitors settled in. The Colts tried to battle back, but the deficit was too much to overcome as the Trojans won by a score of 8-4.

In game two, the Andover offense struggled to get anything going from start to finish. Campus meanwhile, broke through to grab the lead in the 5th inning and then pulled away in the 6th on the way to a 7-1 victory. The split moved Andover’s record to 15-3 overall.

“We have to be better at doing what we do well all the time,” Andover head coach Amisha Daniels said. “We’re playing really well one or two innings a game and not stringing a full game together and we have to change that.”

Talented shortstop Bailey Way hit a three-run double as part of the hot start in game one, and the Trojans got solid work once more from senior ace Tess Eubank, who struck out 13 on the way to the win.

In the second game, Campus pitcher Ava Baker hit a two-run double to give the Colts the lead and the Trojans wilted with three errors in the 6th inning to allow Campus to pull away.

“Part of our issue is we have young players that are learning how to play in this environment,” Daniels said. “We beat ourselves with the six inches between our heads the second game. We have to come out stronger, be mentally tougher and not let one or two things take the game from us.”

Thursday was also Senior Day as Andover honored the careers of Eubank, Millie Pryor, Kate Ralston and Grace McManus.

“Our seniors are great leaders, they’re great kids, absolutely fun to be around,” Daniels said. “They do the right things; I never have issues with them. They show up when they need to show up and they put in the time they need to put in.”

The senior group, along with the rest of the Trojans looks to finish on a high note. The regular season ends next Tuesday, May 11 with a doubleheader against Goddard.

Andover 8, Campus 4

CAM 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 – 4 8 2

AND 2 3 3 0 0 0 x – 8 7 2

W – Eubank. L – Baker.

Campus 7, Andover 1

CAM 0 0 0 0 2 5 0 – 7 11 2

AND 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 – 1 3 5

W – Baker. L – Ziser.