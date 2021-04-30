Butler football ready to be home after a month on the road

EL DORADO, Kansas—What’s the old saying that people in Kansas probably don’t care to hear? There’s no place like home?

That’s probably it.

However, for the Butler Grizzlies football team, it’s something they are happy to hear after spending almost an entire month away from home.

Butler last played a home game against Hutchinson on April 1. Since then, it’s been a non-stop road affair for the Grizzlies with trips to Coffeyville, and Dodge City in their paths. So, Butler has been trekking across the Sunflower state while other teams were able to enjoy their own facilities.

The Grizzlies are now home for the remainder of the season with the cancellation of Fort Scott’s season. Butler will play two straight home games before taking a weekend of May 15. Then, the Grizzlies will return for a season finale against the always tough Garden City Broncbusters.

The Grizzlies (1-3) are coming off a heartbreaking loss to rival Coffeyville on Sunday. Because of the late week game, Butler was only given six days to prepare for this one, while Highland played Saturday afternoon. It’s just another obstacle the Grizzlies had to face this season with each week being so drastically different from one another.

“It’s going to be the fifth game and fifth different itinerary this season,” Schaffner said after the loss to Coffeyville. “We’ve had zero consistency in our game weeks.”

Luckily for Butler, they may be getting the Highland Scotties at the right time. They’re also only 1-3 on the season but whle Butler has been competitive in almost every game, Highland cannot say the same. They’re pushing into Fort Scott territory in terms of blow outs. They’ve lost their previous three games by a total of 148-10. All 10 of those points came after the Scotties were already down 54-0 to Independence.

Butler will continue to utilize the two-quarterback system with Gavin Screws and Nick Davenport. While Screws has taken a majority of the snaps, both quarterbacks provide a skillset that differs from each other. It causes teams to have to prepare for two different game plans in a sense.

The Grizzly rush defense will look to get a break as Highland is only averaging 29.5 yards per game. 107 of their 118 yards rushing came in the season opening win against Fort Scott. Since then, they had minus-12 yards against Garden City and minus-24 yards against Independence. Butler is allowing 304 yards rushing per game, the most for a Butler team dating back to at least 1998.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.