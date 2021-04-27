El Dorado Broncos baseball announces 2021 schedule after taking 2020 season off due to COVID-19

The El Dorado Broncos are back.

El Dorado's own Sunflower Collegiate League baseball team is back after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. It was the first year the Broncos had not played a season since they came to El Dorado in 1996.

The Broncos have high expectations heading into the 2021 season as they will play 47 games this season, with 23 of those games at the historic McDonald Stadium with the first game of the year's first pitch being thrown out on June 4 against the always tough Hutchinson Monarchs.

They start the season in Hutchinson against the Monarchs for a three-game set on June 1 at 7 p.m.

The Broncos get their own shake at the weekly Sunflower Showcase at Eck Stadium on the campus of Wichita State twice this season. The first one will be on Monday, June 7 against the Andale Warhawks, a team that also opted out of the 2020 season. The second game will be against the Haysville Aviators on Monday, July 12.

In all, there will be 10 teams competing in this year's Sunflower Collegiate League with reigning league champion, Cheney Diamond Dawgs leading the way. They're followed by the Derby Twins, Great Bend Bat Cats, Haysville Aviators, Newton Rebels, 316 Sluggers, which will be based out of the Westurban park in West Wichita, Andale Warhawks and Hutchinson Monarchs. There are also the Sunflower Seeds, based out of Cheney.

The 2021 SCL All-Star game will take place on July 5 at Eck Stadium. A time for that game has not been scheduled yet.