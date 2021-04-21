Fort Scott football opts out of its remaining spring season. Here's what we know.

For one Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference program, their football season is over.

Fort Scott Community College has made the decision to opt out of their 2021 spring football season according to sources and later confirmed by the Fort Scott Athletic Director.

For the Greyhounds, the season has been anything but fun as they are 0-3 on the season, all conference losses. They have been outscored 160-9 over the last two games.

Since Fort Scott forfeited games due to a paperwork issue last season, the football program hasn't been the same. They lost the forfeited games and others until beating a winless Dodge City. They have been winless this season. Not exactly the start new head coach Carson Hunter was looking for.

Why did Fort Scott football opt out of the spring season?

Sources say the reason is the dwindling numbers within the football program. Whether it's COVID or injuries, fielding a competitive football team doesn't seem feasible at this moment and with tough games remaining and injuries do build up as the season goes on, it could only get worse.

"After consultation and review with the KJCCC Football Committee, it was determined the injury and attrition to Fort Scott’s spring 2021 roster has become too severe for the Greyhounds to safely compete," Fort Scott said in an official press release.

A source did speak about the future of the program, which Fort Scott Vice President of Student Affairs, Tom Havron, commented, saying the program is a huge part of the school.

"We are not shutting down the football program and do not intent to look into doing so. Football is a huge part of FSCC and we fully intend on collectively investing in the program in an effort to positively represent the KJCCC and community of Fort Scott."

"With over 30 returners and a signing class of 70-plus, the Greyhounds are looking forward to the future, this coming fall, and the next opportunity," Fort Scott said in an official release.

Fort Scott was scheduled to play Dodge City on Sunday, April 25; Coffeyville on May 8 and Butler on May 16. Those games will be cancelled if they have not been already.

The Greyhounds become one of the many NJCAA programs who have decided to opt out of playing in the 2020-21 season, whether the spring or fall seasons. Including the fall and spring, there are only 39 teams who are scheduled to complete their season after the FSCC opt-out.

Plenty of questions in the conference remain

Football coaches had an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the cancellations. The details of the meeting are unknown at this time.

What the conference is going to do with this remains an unanswered question with Fort Scott already playing three conference games. If it came down to a tie-breaking scenario, the win over Fort Scott for Garden City, Independence or Highland could loom large.

"FSCC appreciates the understanding and support from our fellow Jayhawk Conference football schools," Fort Scott said.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.