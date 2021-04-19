24 players at the NJCAA Women's national tournament to watch for

Since the NJCAA tournament kicks off today. I thought it would be nice to learn who some of those players were and where some of the best players in the tournament are going next season.

So, here are 24 players, 12 committed and 12 not committed, sorted by their last name. These are some of the best players in the tournament and you should keep your eye out on.

Not Committed

Jayla Alexander; Jones County; Sophomore

Alexander transferred from Ole Miss and has helped the Bobcats to an unbeaten record heading into the NJCAA Tournament. She is averaging 12.9 points per game in only seven games but she can make an immediate impact for the Bobcats. She's considered the second best JUCO recruit on the board.

De'myla Brown; Chipola; Sophomore

The 12th ranked recruit via World Exposure Report (WER), she's been a motor for Chipola getting to the NJCAA tournament. She's averaging 20.0 points on over 36 percent on three point shooting. She's averaging 2.3 steals per game, too. She holds multiple Division I offers.

Kaye Clark; Trinity Valley; Sophomore

Clark is averaging 14.7 points, the leading scorer for the second-seeded Trinity Valley Cardinals. She's also averaging 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game. She is the 22nd ranked prospect by WER.

Rebekah Dallinger; Miles; Freshman

The Australian native has made her mark on the state of Montana. She's averaging 25.3 points per game, tops in the NJCAA, on 50 percent shooting and over 44 percent from deep. She's also averaging 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game. She's a do-it-all player for the Pioneers.

Jakayla Johnson; Jones County; Freshman

The Clinton, MS native is second on the Bobcats in scoring behind Diasha Bradford with 15.8 points per game. She also averages 5.6 rebounds per game. She provides an extra punch behind Alexander and Bradford that make the Bobcats extra scary.

Tatiana Jones; Gulf Coast State; Sophomore

Tatiana Jones is averaging only 9.1 points but the 7.1 rebounds per game really create the difference in how she can control a game. She doesn't need to take over games as she's on a team already loaded with weapons.

Deborah Ogayemi; Tyler JC; Freshman

Deborah Ogayemi averaged 7.8 points on almost 50 percent shooting per game. She pulls down 10.0 rebounds per game while pickup almost two steals per contest, too.

Chanaya Pinto; Northwest Florida State; Sophomore

Pinto is up for Sophomore of the Year on WER. She's also the fifth ranked prospected by them as well. Pinto is averaging 14.5 points per game on a team that was ranked in the top five for a majority of the season. She's hitting almost 50 percent from the field and pulling down 8.6 rebounds per game.

Last-Tear Poa; Northwest Florida State; Freshman

Despite only playing in 14 games, Poa is a big-time threat for the Raiders. She's an WER finalist for Freshman of the Year. She's hitting almost 40 percent of her three-pointers, while averaging 11.9 points per game. She scored a season high 30 points against Chipola this season.

Debora Reis; South Plains; Freshman

Reis was the Western JCAC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year in a league that was considered a deep and competitive league. As a freshman, she's averaging 14.0 points on 58.3 percent shooting, including 13.0 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Blayre Shultz; Walters State; Freshman

Shultz is one you may not have heard of but if Walters State makes any noise in the tournament, you're going to hear about her real quick. She's averaging 19.1 points on over three made threes per game. She's also averaging 2.8 steals and 2.9 assists per game. Three of her final four games had 20 or more points scored.

Isadora Sousa; Chipola; Sophomore

The seventh highest rated recruit on WER is averaging 14.0 points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent from the three-point line. She also gobbles up rebounds, 5.6 per game, and dishes out 4.9 assists per game.

Committed

Daisha Bradford; Jones County; Clemson

The leading scorer on the top seed in the tournament is Daisha Bradford. She'll be heading to Clemson next season. She's averaging 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.

Ndeye Ciss; Gulf Coast State; Texas-San Antonio

Ndeye Ciss may not be the biggest scorer on the team, only 6.5 points per game. She doesn't even start usually. However, she's done something right of a division I school wants her. She is averaging 5.1 rebounds per game off the bench.

Nia Daniel; Gulf Coast State; Alabama

Daniel is fifth in the NJCAA in scoring with 22.8 points per game. That seems like a no-brainer to why Alabama wants to add her to the roll call. She's also pulling down 7.2 rebounds per game. Daniel scored a career high 43 points on March 11.

Taiyanna Jackson; Trinity Valley; Mississippi

The Ole Miss commit leads the second-seeded Cardinals into the tournament. by averaging a double double, 12.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. She's also averaging 3.8 blocks per game, which is good enough for second nationally.

Kobe King-Hawea; Casper; Texas

King-Hawea is one of two Texas commits spending their time in Lubbock for the national tournament. Hawea though, is the only one with the distinction of being considered the No. 1 JUCO recruit in multiple ranking systems. She is averaging 15.5 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent from the three-point line. She can also pull down 6.4 rebounds per game.

Skyla Knight; Butler; Ball State

Knight who transferred from Arkansas-Little Rock has made the most of her time in El Dorado playing under Mike Helmer. She was a first-team all-league selection and helped Butler win their third straight conference crown. She's averaging 14.6 points on 48.3 percent shooting, along with 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Thaniya Marks; Shelton State; Georgia Southern

If you haven't seen Thaniya Marks play, then you're missing out on a good one. She's averaging 10.9 points in only 21 minutes of action for Shelton State. She also is averaging 5.5 rebounds per game.

Leah Mufua; Otero JC; Washington State

Leah Mafua's 8.7 points per game doesn't seem overwhelming at first but then you realize she can hit the three or get you on the jumper. She's also averaging 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game.

Tamara Nard; Butler, Houston

The preseason all-american is averaging 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. She's sacrificed her statistical averages for a deeper bench this season, sharing the load with two others this year. She committed to Houston shortly after being named to the first team all-league.

Femme Sikuzani; Southern Georgia Tech; Texas

In 25 games this year, Sikuzani is averaging 7.7 points on 49.7 percent shooting and 8.7 reobunds per game. She'll join King-Hawea at Texas.

Jazmyn Turner; Wabash Valley; Ball State

Turner is the sixth-rated prospect on WER. She'll join Knight at Ball State and the two could end up making a fierce duo when things are said and done. Turner is averaging 17.3 points per game on 60 percent from the floor. She is also averaging 10.2 rebounds per game and almost two steals per game as well.

Mailyn Wilkerson; Trinity Valley; Arkansas State

Wilkerson is headed to Jonesboro, Arkansas after averaging 13.0 points per game for the Cardinals this season. She can shoot the three at almost 33 percent per game. She averages almost two steals per game and 2.3 assists as well.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.