Brooklyn Hunter's game-winning goal for Circle High School ends up on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 plays

For Circle High's Brooklyn Hunter, a game winner might have been the cherry on top of a tough fought victory. However, getting one of the top highlights on the biggest sports channel in the world probably made it a bit sweeter.

Hunter's goal reached the top of the sports world as ESPN placed it on their top 10 highlights on Friday morning. The sports network puts together a daily Top 10 lists of their best plays of the day, ranging from sports to entertainment.

Hunter, a senior who is committed to Butler Community College, earned her play by helping her Circle Lady Thunderbirds beat Valley Center in a tough contest, 1-0.

In the 77th minute, Hunter sent a screaming shot from 35 yards away to the top corner of the back post for the goal. The diving keeper had no chance.

Her reward? The victory and a memory she'll never forget.

ESPN's SportsCenter clocked it in as the No. 3 play of the day, behind another goal, the top goal was a collegiate goal.

KWCH's Matt Henderson had the original video that ran on SportsCenter. You can see it below.

Here is the NFHS stream of Hunter's goal:

Circle, now 8-0 on the young season, has shown six clean sheets through their eight games and only given up two goals.

The Lady Thunderbirds are ranked second in Class 4A-1A by the coaches in every poll but the preseason poll. They currently have wins over No. 5 Collegiate, No. 3 Buhler and now Valley Center.

After playing three matches this week, where Circle outscored their opponents 15-2, they only have one match next week, against rival Augusta (3-6) on Tuesday at Circle High. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.