Newton bests Augusta 7-4 in Valley Center Invitational Tournament

Ethan Denton

VALLEY CENTER, Kansas—A pair of big innings late allowed the Newton Railers to work their way past the Augusta Orioles by a 7-4 score at Stevens Field in Valley Center. The game was a part of the opening round of the Valley Center Invitational.

“We’re just excited to get on the field,” Augusta’s first year Head Coach Garan Qualls said. “Not too worried about the end result right now, we’re just trying to get better.”

Both teams had no problem getting runners on base. Bringing them home, however, proved to be a challenge, particularly for the Orioles.

“That’s really the last thing that’s going to come,” Qualls said. “I counted up, the last time some of these guys played was 676 days ago. We’re going to just keep attacking every day and be ready to go.”

Augusta would strike first in the second inning on a Kaden McDaniel RBI single to left, scoring courtesy runner Austin Gray. Newton would get on the board in the third when a wild pitch allowed a run to score. The Railers threatened to go ahead in the fourth but left the bases loaded.

It remained 1-1 until the bottom of the fourth when Xander Roberts hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Ely Wilcox for a 2-1 Augusta lead.

Both teams traded runs in the fifth before the Railers took command late.

To start the sixth, Newton got doubles from Joel Franz and Ian Akers sandwiched around a Ben Schmidt single. That tied the game at 3-3 and the Railers had two runners in scoring position which would eventually come in to score to make it 5-3. It was Newton’s first lead of the game and they would not relinquish it.

The Railers tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh. Augusta would load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate, but could only get one run back in the end.

The Orioles will be in action again Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. where they will face Wichita Southeast. The Buffaloes lost to Life Prep Academy 12-5 on Thursday.

Newton 7, Augusta 4

Newton 001 013 2 – 7 11 0

Augusta 010 110 1 – 4 10 2

W: Slechta. L: Kohls.