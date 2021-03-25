Wildcats softball falls in Goddard triangular

GODDARD, Kansas—El Dorado softball showed real grit as they opened their season in a triangular in Goddard on Thursday night.

They battled tough against Wellington in an 8-4 loss, and had one of the more competitive 11-1 games that you will see in their loss to Goddard.

"We got off to a little slow start," first year El Dorado Head Coach Dommi Locke said. "I'm so proud of them they way they didn't back down and looking it inning-by-inning, i'm super proud of our girls."

El Dorado fell behind 6-0 before the bats woke up and it was senior Brooklyn Motter putting the wheels into motion. Bailey Motter got on base and the rest of the Wildcats would follow suit as Gibby Baker had a double, as did Jillian George. Motter would score and George's double would score two as well. However, George was caught going for second and was thrown out to end the the inning.

The Wildcats would get one back in the sixth inning but it wasn't enough a they fell 8-4.

Against Goddard, the Wildcats started out strong, scoring when Elisabeth Norbert, only a freshman playing in her second game, walked and then stole a base to put herself into scoring position. She would score on a passed ball to give the Wildcats the early 1-0 lead.

Both Dryden systers would single to start the Lions' bottom half of the first. Bailey Kimbell sacrificed Laci Dryden in for the first run and Khloe Perkins score Lani Dryden on the single to left for the 2-1 lead.

Goddard would go onto score in each of the next four innings, including a home run by Perkins in the bottom of the fourth inning.

"We're young and we're improving," Locke said. "Hopefully we can take what good we did today and build on it."

Jami McCaig pitched both games, going 12 innings for the Wildcats.

"I thought not just giving up was going to be a huge struggle today because we are so young," Locke said. "We didn't give up. They came in the dugout each tiem and was ready to go and that got me pumped.

The Wildcats had two freshman starting on opening day and the mental errors were there but you can tell there is some hope in the future for these Wildcats.

"I'm so excited about the future," Locke said. "They work hard and they are always in teh wait room and at practice. Plus, we have great senior leadership."

El Dorado turns around and will get ready for Circle on Friday at East Park.

Wellington 8, El Dorado 4

Wellington 032 110 1 - 8

El Dorado 000 301 0 - 4

Goddard 11, El Dorado 1

El Dorado 100 00x x - 1 2 1

Goddard 241 13x x - 11 13 0

W-Perkins L-J. McCaig HR: G-Perkins

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.