El Dorado Baseball falls in double header

GODDARD, Kansas—It was a rough opening day for the El Dorado baseball team on Thursday afternoon as they were downed by Wichita Collegiate in a double header that had been moved to Genesis Sports Complex in Goddard.

Collegiate beat El Dorado 16-1 and 13-1, respectively, in the two games.

“We had some defensive miscues,” El Dorado Head Coach Adam McCormick said. “For a lot of guys, it was first game jitters, first game in two years and from what I’ve been told with it being my first year, only one or two guys were getting varsity experience before.”

It showed in both games. Despite Collegiate jumping up 3-0 in the top of the third, the Wildcats battled back to score a run when Drew Veatch crossed home plate on a double steal, bringing them within 3-1.

El Dorado was able to load the bases in the top half of the fourth but a non-traditional double play with the third base throwing home for the force and then the catcher tagged out Dravin Fowler at home on the tag to end the inning.

“We’re probably one of the more athletic teams around,” McCormick said. “It’s just a matter of putting those little things together.”

Collegiate showed their experience in the bottom half of the fourth, plating 12 runs and putting the game into the run rule.

In Game 2, Collegiate continued their momentum, scoring eight in the first inning and three more in the second inning to put the Wildcats behind the 8-ball early. After a Veatch single, the Wildcats would go down in order for the next two innings.

It wouldn’t be until Gavin Bell doubled to left field to put runners at second and third. They would score a run on a double play.

Trip Baker pitched two innings in Game 2, striking out two and holding the Spartans to only two runs for the remainder of the game.

“Trip Baker pounded the zone for us and we played really good defense and got guys out,” McCormick said. “When we do that good things happen.”

Veatch led the Wildcats at the plate, going 3-for-5 on the day.

Miles Stringer pitched three complete innings in the first game, striking out three and allowing five earned runs.

Caleb Winter picked up the loss in the first game.

El Dorado will be back at it on Friday, April 2 at McDonald Stadium against rival Circle.

“Being at home, in that stadium, with our fans there, and being around our surroundings will benefit us greatly.”

Wichita Collegiate 16, El Dorado 1

El Dorado 001 0xx x – 1 3 4

Collegiate 301 (12)xx x – 16 11 0

W—Black (1-0) L—Stringer (0-1) HR: WC—Eichenauer

Wichita Collegiate 13, El Dorado 1

El Dorado 000 10x x - 1 3 0

Collegiate 832 0xx x - 13 9 0

W—Malaise (1-0) L—Winter (0-1) HR: None.

