Moeder's brace powers Andover Central to season opening win

ANDOVER, Kansas—Most soccer players play throughout the summer. So, to point out they missed a season would be true but not entirely accurate. Players like Cassie Moeder, while they didn't get to play last season, it's still a lot riding on the line when you play for your high school team.

"High school seems like a bigger deal because I go to school with these girls and live here," Moeder said. "Especially after not playing last year and coming in as a senior this is my last season. It felt good to get back on the field."

Felt good would be an understatement for the Jaguars on Tuesday night in their first match inside the still relatively brand new Jaguar Stadium.

Andover Central dominated possession and held 4A seventh-rankeWichita Collegiate (0-1) to zero shots and corner kicks.

Central (1-0) outshot the Spartans 18-0 in route to the 5-0 win.

Moeder, who was a sophomore two years ago, now walks on the pitch in a leadership role. She relishes the role and enjoys splitting the responsibilities with her longtime teammate, Maddy Reeves.

"It feels good to come in as the captain," Moeder said. "I've always loved this team and we've always had a strong bond."

That bond was seen only 13 minutes into the match when Dika KC stole the ball from a Collegiate midfielder near the center line, sending a through ball to a streaking Moeder, who put it by the Collegiate keeper for the quick 1-0 lead.

"She [KC] is an amazing midfielder," Moeder said. "No one knows about her but she's really good at controlling the mid for us and it's really great."

Freshman Haven Deckinger would find the net in the 20th minute, putting Central up 2-0.

Deckinger, was one of three freshman to get into playing time on the varsity side in tonight's match up. A fellow Rush club player, the chemistry already appears to be building for the Jaguars.

"We just got Haven from basketball actually," Andover Central Head Coach Stephanie Garcia said. "It's been nice to see where she fits in with our system."

Moeder, who is committed to Newman, would send the Jaguars into half with the 3-0 lead after another impressive score.

Nancy Stefanek would score on a corner from senior Jill Duncan in the 61st minute on a nice set piece that seemed to be a back-breaking goal.

Then, Allison Peine would cap off the scoring in the 73rd minute on an unassisted strike to cap the evening's scoring.

Andover Central lists almost as many seniors (4) on their roster as they do freshman (3) on the varsity squad, providing a nice ying-yang presence to a growing foundation.

"We have fantastic senior leadership," Garcia said.

Wichita Collegiate's keeper, Natalie Reece had eight saves to lead the Spartans.

Central heads back on the pitch and immediately get a test in McPherson on Thursday at Jaguar Stadium. It will be the season opener for the Lady Bullpups.

"You can tell we had some first game jitters," Garcia said. "They've been working so hard. They just need to believe they can be a good team and work together."

Andover Central 5, Wichita Collegiate 0

Halftime: 3-0. Visitor: None. Home: Moeder (KC); Deckinger; Moeder; Stefanek (Duncan); Peine. Shots: Visitor: 0-0—0, Home: 12-6—18. Saves: Visitor: Reece 5-3—8; Home: Wheatley 0-X—0; Schroeder X-0—0.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.