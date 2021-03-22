Andover girls' soccer overcomes nerves in first game since 2019

ANDOVER, Kansas — After last season’s cancellation of the season, the wait has been long and arduous for Andover girls’ soccer team.

On a rainy Monday night at Andover Central High School, the Trojans put all of the hard work into motion as they beat Campus 4-0 in their season opener.

For head coach Kevin Law, it was his first match and win.

“You know last year we were right on the verge of starting our season,” Law said. “It was going to be my first season. I guess you can say this is my first season.”

The former Wichita Southeast head coach put his girls in the right spots, but as it was the first match since May 14, 2019, a span of 678 days, the nerves were there.

“I’m sure they were there a bit,” Law said. “For everyone it’s a clean slate. Every team is different than they were two years ago.”

Despite playing on club teams throughout the summer, playing school ball is obviously a different beast and there’s something about representing your school.

“It definitely hurt having last season taken away,” senior Madison Loyle said. “I just go out and play because I love the game. I don’t worry so much if it’s going to be my last.

“I just play because I love the sport.”

She was definitely loving the second half on a Monday night. After Campus held the Trojans scoreless, it was only three minutes into the second half when Andover finally found the score board.

Andover waited little time in the second half to find the back of the net. Loyle found sophomore Carly Smith slicing through the middle. Loyle found the through ball and Smith put it behind the frozen Campus keeper for the goal in the 43rd minute.

Like the heavens with the rain, Andover started pouring in goals.

Rose Loyle scored in the 58th minute from 25 yards out that flew by the Campus keeper. Then, freshman Brooke Walker found Smith for her second goal in the 70th minute. It was capped off in the 78th minute when Walker turned an error by the Colts into a goal that slipped past the keeper for the 4-0 lead.

“We’re really young,” Madison Loyle said. “I’m excited to see how the other teams play against us and how we do against them.”

The Trojan backline did not allow a shot, as Andover outshot them 17-0 and kept the corner kicks equal to the clean sheet, as it was a 5-0 advantage for Andover.

All night as they dominated the possession, the Trojans only allowed one real threat but it was quickly negated by keeper Brooklin Lynch who came out and swept it up with ease.

It’s a great foundational win for a new coach and with no spring sports last season, the amount of interest is at an all-time high for the Trojans.

“We have 45 players this year,” Law said. “We’ll even be able to get some C-team games in.”

Andover is in the Goddard Invitational next Monday against Wichita North at 5 p.m. They come back home against Hutchinson on Tuesday, April 6. All the home games will be at Jaguar Stadium.

“Good first win for us,” Law said.

Andover 4, Campus 0

Halftime: 0-0. Visitor: None. Home: Smith (M. Loyle), R. Loyle, Smith (Walker), Walker. Shots: Visitor: 0-0—0, Home: 8-9—17. Saves: Visitor: Brown 6-4—10; Home: Lynch 0-0—0.

