2021 Butler County girl's sub-state basketball schedule and results

With the regional pairings for the 2021 KSHSAA Basketball State playoff brackets, we went ahead and put in a one-stop shop for all of your Butler County sub-state needs.

Class 5A

Andover Central sub-state

Saturday, Feb. 27

No. 4 Andover 62, No. 5 Arkansas City 10

Tuesday, March 2

No. 1 Andover Central 68, No. 4 Andover 33

No. 3 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 59, No. 2 Bishop Carroll 48

Friday, March 5

No. 3 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (13-8) vs. No. 1 Andover Central (21-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Augusta sub-state

Wednesday, March 3

No. 4 El Dorado (0-18) vs. Circle (13-5), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Augusta (6-14) vs. No. 2 Andale (15-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Circle-El Dorado winner vs. Augusta-Andale winner, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

Clearwater sub-state

Saturday, Feb. 27

No. 4 Winfield, No. 5 Mulvane 32

Wednesday, March 3

No. 4 Winfield (9-9) vs. No. 1 Clearwater (13-5)

No. 3 Rose Hill (10-7) vs. No. 2 Wellington (11-6)

Saturday, March 6

Winfield-Clearwater winner vs. Rose Hill-Wellington winner, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

Class 3A

Douglass Sub-state

at Douglass

Monday, March 1

No. 1 Cheney 75, No. 8 Fredonia 12

No. 5 Wichita Trinity 54, No. 4 Chaparral 49

No. 2 Eureka 58, No. 7 Douglass 38

No. 6 Wichita Collegiate 56, No. 3 Neodesha 53

Thursday, March 4

No. 6 Wichita Collegiate (8-10) vs. No. 2 Eureka (19-2), 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Wichita Trinity (12-6) vs. No. 1 Cheney (20-0), 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Collegiate-Eureka winner vs. Trinity-Cheney winner, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Garden Plain sub-state

at Garden Plain

Tuesday, March 2

No. 1 Sedan 56, No. 8 Cedar Vale-Dexter 16

No. 4 Wichita Independent 56, No. 5 Bluestem 46

No. 2 Garden Plain 55, No. 7 Conway Springs 22

No. 6 Belle Plaine 46, No. 3 Howard-West Elk 44 (OT)

Friday, March 5

No. 4 Wichita Independent (12-8) vs. No. 1 Sedan (14-5), 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Belle Plaine (8-12) vs. No. 2 Garden Plain (14-5), 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Independent-Sedan winner vs. Belle Plain-Garden Plain winner, 5 p.m.

Cottonwood Falls-Chase Co. sub-state

at Chase County HS

Tuesday, March 2

No. 1 Chase County 49, No. 8 Marion 38

No. 4 Lyndon 32, Central Heights 28

No. 2 Berean Academy 58, No. 6 Remington 36

No. 3 Herington 40, No. 6 Yates Center 24

Friday, March 5

No. 2 Berean Academy (14-6) vs. No. 3 Herington (10-6), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Lyndon (10-9) vs. No. 1 Chase County (13-5), 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Berean-Herington winner vs. Lyndon-Chase Co. winner, 5 p.m.

Class 1A-I

Rosalia-Flinthills sub-state

at Flinthills

Thursday, Feb. 25

No. 4 Central Burden 40, No. 5 Oswego 27

No. 3 Oxford 28, No. 6 Classical School of Wichita 12

Thursday, March 4

No. 3 Oxford (4-7) vs. No. 2 Udall (7-11), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Central Burden (5-15) vs. Flinthills (10-9), 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Oxford-Udall winner vs. Central Burden-Flinthills winner, 2 p.m.