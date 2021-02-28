Augusta's Marcus Terry wins 106-lb. title over Rose Hill's Braden Tatum

It was a redemption tour of some sorts for Marcus Terry on Saturday in the Class 4A Wrestling State Championships. The Sophomore avenged two of his three losses on his way to winning the 2021 Class 4A 106-lb. State Championship.

Not bad for a wrestler who didn't qualify last year for regionals last season.

Terry, who finished the season 31-3, went through Andale’s Colton Miller, who topped him in the Pratt Invitational and then found revenge from a very familiar face in Braden Tatum of Rose Hill in the finals. Almost identical to the road he faced in the sub-state last week.

It wasn’t even the second time Tatum and Terry have met in the last three weeks. They’ve met three times over that span after Saturday, with all three meetings coming in the finals of the districts, regionals and sub-state.

In all, Terry and Tatum wrestled five times, with Tatum on stealing one in the regional with a 7-5 decision.

“I have my mindset I’m going to win,” Terry said. “I try not to let myself or anyone get in my way.”

All of the matches close for the most part for Terry. After winning sub-state it put Terry into the half of the bracket, setting up a tough semifinal showdown with Andale’s Miller once again.

Terry prevailed 2-1. A two-point reversal with 30 seconds remaining would send Terry into the Finals against Tatum.

“For four weeks in a row those two wrestled,” Augusta head coach Brandon Terry said. “It was brutal.”

The Augusta sophomore had been close, trying to remain low to the mat, in hopes of catching Tatum off his guard early in the match. It wasn’t until the second period when he had Tatum on his heels, Terry struck. He pushed Tatum near the outer ring and went high, getting the 2-point take down in the second period and the early lead.

In the third period, Tatum leveled the match with two points on a nearfall. However, it was Terry’s ability to escape the nearfall that won him the state championship.

“I know I’m in much better shape than my opponents,” he said. “So, I knew going into the third that I had him.”

While Terry was hit with a stalling warning and Tatum threw his band to the mat, Terry still remained the victory as he thrust his fist into the sky.

“There was no way I was going to let him touch me,” Terry said.”

“It was pretty awesome day for us,” Brandon Terry, who is also the father of Marcus, said. “I was just happy to be a part of it”

For Marcus, the end goal of being a state champion, a goal set from when he started wrestling when he was only five is met.

“It’s been my dream since I was a kid,” Terry said.

It's the first individual state champion for Augusta since Nick Collins in the 145-lb. class in 2011.

He’s not finished. With two years remaining and a legacy growing, he knows there are still goals to be accomplished.

“I want that same sensation,” he said. “I know what it feels like to reach the accomplishments.”

“I want more.”

Augusta places all wrestlers

The Orioles may have a state champion in their midst but they have plenty of medals, too.

The Orioles placed all wrestlers in the top six in Saturday’s Class 4A Wrestling State Championships.

“Better sweet my son won a title,” Brandon Terry said. “We lost some matches we could have finished on.”

After the quarterfinals, the Orioles had three wrestlers into the semifinals but tough competition send all but Terry into the consolation bracket.

After going unbeaten into the semifinals, junior Garrett Davis finished fourth after falling to eventual state champion, Malach Vann in the semifinals. He finished 35-2 on the year.

Jacob Money was the only wrestler to drop his first round match but he found valiantly through the consolation bracket and ended up with a sixth place medal.

“He showed the guts to come through the back door,” Brandon Terry said. “

Money finished with a 23-12 record on the season.

Grady Fox finished sixth and a 32-7 record on the season in the 120-lb. class.

Cannon Carey finished fourth after beating Pratt’s Dalton Weber in the consolation semifinals. He lost to eventual state champion, Kolton Misner with a 4-3 decision in the semifinals. He finished the year 22-5.

“It’s a good a feeling that a teammate that is willing to put in the work and dedication to be successful,” Marcus Terry said.

Five of the six wrestlers return next season, with three of them as sophomores.

On the girl’s side, Jill High, placed fifth as a freshman to earn Augusta’s first ever girl’s state medal. She’ll be one of the top returning wrestlers in her weight class for the foreseeable future.

KSHSAA CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Tony's Pizza Events Center, Salina

Team scores

Andale 115.5, Chanute 113, Tonganoxie 82.5, Fort Scott 76, Holton 58, Augusta 55, Rose Hill 51.5, Colby 48, Frontenac 47.5, Pratt 41, Mulvane 38, Ottawa 37, Scott City 33, Louisburg 30, Coffeyville 29, Abilene 28, Eudora 26, Perry-Lecompton 25, Buhler 23.5, Concordia 22, Ulysses 22, Clay Center 20, Larned 18, Wamego 13, Burlington 11, Winfield 10, Baldwin 8, Topeka Hayden 4, Columbus 0, Anderson County 0, Goodland 0, Independence 0, Paola 0, Bishop Miege 0, Rock Creek 0, El Dorado 0.

Championship

106—Terry, Augusta, dec. Tatum, Rose Hill, 3-2. 113—Cell, Abilene pinned Misener, Chanute, 1:06. 120—Eck, Andale, dec. Clements, Chanute, 4-0. 126—Serratos, Andale, vs. Weber, Pratt, 3-1. 132—Burchett, Fort Scott, pinned Stahl, Mulvane, 5:51. 138—Lynch, Eudora, dec. Seely, Chanute, 8-4. 145—Leedy, Chanute, dec. Lapping, Frontenac, 5-3. 152—Stinnett, Fort Scott, dec. Bailey, Tonganoxie, 3-1. 160—Elliott, Buhler, dec. Alboyd, Larned, 10-4. 170—Vann, Fort Scott, dec. Compton, Frontenac, 7-5. 182—B. Dillow, Chanute, dec. Schroeder, Concordia, 3-2. 195—Tannahill, Holton, dec. Martin, Tonganoxie, 4-2. 220—Winter, Andale, dec. Younggren, Louisburg, 9-5. 285—White, Coffeyville, dec. Bowers, Scott City, 4-3 (ultimate tiebreaker).

Third place

106—Miller, Andale, dec. Allison, Fort Scott, 5-0. 113—Moore, Tonganoxie, won by injury default over Carey, Augusta. 120—Pauda, Ulysses, dec. McDaniel, Scott City, 10-3. 126—Sonntag, Tonganoxie, dec. Ledford, Winfield, 8-4. 132—Holtzen, Louisburg, dec. Furnish, Andale, 7-2. 138—Creach, Ottawa, dec. Voss, Colby, 3-1. 145—Duffett, Tonganoxie, pinned Beavers, Rose Hill, 2:39. 152—Aouad, Andale, dec. Fletcher, Holton, 8-3. 160—Metcalfe, Perry-Lecompton, dec. Hoback, Burlington, 10-6. 170—Lane, Ottawa, dec. Davis, Augusta, 4-2 (SV). 182—Oviatt, Wamego, dec. Ensch, Frontenac, 9-2. 195—Rogers, Rose Hill, pinned Ferguson, Ottawa, 2:42. 220—McDonald, Clay Center, dec. Roush, Holton, 3-1. 285— Cunningham, Chanute, dec. Ryan, Colby, 1-0.

Fifth place

106—McCarty, Colby, pinned Gilliland, Holton, 3:36. 113—Weber, Pratt, won by injury default over Cook, Colby. 120—Barnes, Holton, dec. Fox, Augusta, 7-4. 126—T. Dillow, Chanute, dec. Wark, Colby, 7-1. 132—Pelland, Pratt, dec. Rohrbrough, Scott City, 7-5. 138—Moses, Mulvane, maj. dec.. Wilson, Abilene, 10-0. 145—Andrews, Eudora, dec. Pfizenmaier, Clay Center, 6-4 (SV). 152—Besco, Rose Hill, dec. Jackson, Clay Center, 6-1. 160—Tubbs, Colby dec. Dietrich, Mulvane, 12-6. 170—Winsor, Pratt, dec. Miller, Concordia, 6-4 (SV). 182—Degollado, Ulysses, pinned Camp, Coffeyville, 2:07. 195—Marx, Andale, maj. dec. Money, Augusta, 13-3. 220—Thomas, Baldwin, pinned Stephenson, Topeka Hayden, 2:06. 285—Robb, Perry-Lecompton, pinned Scott, Mulvane, 3:46.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.