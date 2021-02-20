Maycee Anderson wins queen, game

AUGUSTA, KANSAS—Winning Homecoming Queen wasn’t enough for senior Macyee Anderson. She wanted more.

So, she went out and got more in a win on Friday night inside Hutter Gymnasium.

The senior scored 13 points as Augusta avenged a loss from earlier this season by beating Buhler 42-39.

“We’re not the team we were last year,” Anderson said. “We’re not the team we were earlier this year, either.”

Augusta started the season 1-10 but have picked up four of their last eight games. They are now 5-13 on the year.

“It’s fun to see this group play well,” Augusta head coach Rainey Maloy said. “Because we are a good team.”

This Augusta team is different from last year, where they were routinely blown out of games, losing by an average of 17.2 points per game. This season, they’ve already topped last year’s win total and their differential is less than eight per game.

“Our character is different,” Anderson said. “There’s no JV or varsity, it’s one team.”

“Maycee has done a great job of getting everyone to buy in to what we’re trying to do here,” Maloy said. “She’s a large reason we are where we are.”

Anderson scored eight points in the second half and always seemed to be why Augusta found themselves in the right position. Whether it was a steal, block, charge, or anything the team needed, she was there.

“The second you give up, that’s the chance they can stomp all over you,” Anderson said. “Me personally, I don’t like being stomped on. So, I never quit or give up.”

Anderson had back-to-back buckets in the fourth quarter as the Lady Orioles ballooned their lead to 39-34 with 2:16 remaining.

“You win games by doing the little things,” Maloy said. “That’s what we’re trying to do and that’s what we did tonight.”

Augusta’s defense forced 22 turnovers on the night and held Buhler to only 27.2 percent shooting.

The Orioles will now travel to play third-ranked McPherson on Tuesday and then wrap up with rival El Dorado on Thursday, Feb. 25.

“We’re playing well,” Maloy said. “We want to finish strong.”

Augusta 42, Buhler 39

BUHLER;10;11;7;11;—39

AUGUSTA;10;11;10;11;—42

