No. 1 Jags survive Trojan scare

ANDOVER—It wasn’t pretty but the No. 1 team in Class 5A took care of business against cross town rival, Andover on Friday night, 54-43.

“We were overlooking them a little bit,” Senior Jayden Newfarmer said. “Stana [Jefferson] kept telling us all week not to and we did.”

Even if that’s the case, the Trojans threw everything they had at a team that’s won 39 consecutive games. While they only led in the very early minutes of the game, they remained neck-and-neck for a majority of the second half.

After leading taking a quick 38-24 lead with 7:24 remaining in the third, it appeared we were going to see a vaunted run by Andover Central, but the Trojan defense held Central 2 of 15 in the third quarter and used a 9-2 run, fueled by freshman point guard, Brooke Walker.

Andover pulled within 47-41 with 3:49 remaining but it was Brittany Harshaw who came through for the Jaguars. She drained a corner three to put Central ahead 50-41 with 2:52 remaining.

Andover Central shot 37.7 percent from the floor, one of their lowest percentages of the season. Only their previous game against Andover was their lowest (36.6 percent).

Harshaw finished with 16 points to lead Andover Central. She had only five points in the second half but all five were crucial to securing the lead.

Central was only 6 of 25 from the floor in the second half. They were 2 of 11 from deep.

Mallory Woolston had 16 points to lead the Trojans in scoring.

As stated, it is now 36 consecutive wins for Andover Central. It all comes full circle as Andover Central will host 4A No. 3, McPherson at 1 p.m. at Andover Central HS. The last time they met, it was an overtime thriller, with the Bullpups finding the winning column.

Not a coincidence, that was the last time Andover Central lost.

McPherson is coming off a win over El Dorado on Friday night, so both teams will be watching their legs in this one.

