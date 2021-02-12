Andover boys sweep Central with the 75-59 win

ANDOVER—Jack Johnson scored 27 points and the Andover Trojans swept the Andover Central Jaguars for the second straight season, 75-59.

The win on Friday night makes four in a row for the Trojans, dating back to the Salina Invitational Tournament.

“We are starting to figure it out,” Andover Head Coach Martin Shetlar said. “I thought Jack [Johnson] did a really good job of taking over the game and helping us pull away.”

Central came out hitting shots and making a lot of shots, led by Max Holcomb who nailed a three to give Andover Central the 8-5 lead and Kamden Wilson had a three of his own to give Andover Central the 17-16 lead after the first.

Eli Shetlar responded with a three with 4:21 remaining until half, cutting the deficit to a 26-22 Central lead. After he made the three, the Central bench was charged with a technical foul and it changed the game.

“I think they made some tough shots early,” Shetlar said. “Them getting a technical always helps us.”

From that point on, it was an Andover run away.

The Trojans outscored Central 54-33, including going on an 18-2 run to end the half.

Johnson hit a three coming out to start the half and Central (2-9) would never get any closer than 11.

“We’ve talked about us struggling to put teams away,” Shetlar said. “We did that tonight.”

Holcomb finished with 15 points to lead Central in scoring.

BJ Redic had 13 points. Isaiah Maikori had 12, including going 4 of 7 at the free throw line.

Andover now has won four straight over Andover Central after dropping three straight.

The Trojans (14-2) will now travel to Maize South on Tuesday and then host Salina Central on Friday.

“Maize is always a tough game,” Shetlar said.

Andover 16;24;19;16—75

Andover Central 17;9;14;17—59

AC: Holcomb 15, Perry 11, Clevenger 10, Sears 8, Stupka 4, Wilson 3, Tabor 3, Parrott 3, Deckinger 2

AND: Johnson 27, Redic 13, Maikori 12, Shetlar 9, Strausz 6, Gaddis 5, Klein 3

