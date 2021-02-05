Puckett hits nine threes in win over Spartans

WICHITA—Ella Puckett hit one three. Then, she hit another… and then another. The Junior ended up with nine threes on the night, as Augusta beat Wichita Collegiate 63-48 on Friday night.

She finished with 27 points, always finding the bottom of the bucket when it felt Augusta needed it most.

“My teammates had confidence in me,” Puckett said. “They trusted me to hit the shots and I did.”

She did alright as she nailed three in the first quarter, helping Augusta jump out to a 22-5 lead with in the second quarter. She had more points than Collegiate at that point, 9-5.

“We want her to take those shots,” Augusta Head Coach Rainey Maloy said. “She’s a good shooter and we saw that tonight.”

She may have been coming into the game with a chip on her shoulder after Collegiate walked into Hutter Gymnasium on Jan. 22 and beat the Orioles 56-41.

“I definitely came in remembering that game,” Puckett said.

She let it be fuel for her game and she made big play after big play to help the Orioles pick up win No. 3 on the year.

“We continue to build off everything this season,” Maloy said. “Over the last two weeks, we’ve really seen our team make that move to be a better team.”

No shot was more of an example of the confidence Puckett was feeling than when she crossed over a Collegiate defender and hit a step back 3 to end the first half.

“It felt like the right shot,” Puckett said.

Augusta led 34-22 at the half.

Collegiate made their push, getting within 38-31 in the third but Summer Newberry hit a jumper and Puckett followed it up with a three to push the lead back out to double digits. Puckett capped it off with another three at the end of the quarter to put Augusta up 49-36 at the end of the third.

Puckett finished with 27 points on nine made threes. Altogether, Augusta made 13 three-pointers.

“We are at our best when we’re getting our shots off quickly,” Puckett said.

The Orioles are now 3-11 on the season, but have won two of the last three.

“We definitely played a team game in the second half, everyone stepped up,” Pucket said.

Avery Williams hit two threes in the first half, finishing with 12 points. The Orioles had eight different players find the scoring column in the win.

The Orioles led 59-39, before the Spartans made a flurry to try and get back in the game. However, the energy would be wasted.

“We’re finally seeing what we’ve been working on pay off,” Maloy said.

With six games remaining, the schedule remains favorable for the Orioles, as they play Rose Hill and Winfield next week before getting rival Circle.

Augusta 63, Collegiate 48

Augusta - 20;14;15;14—63

Collegiate - 5;17;14;12—48

AUG: Pucket 27, Williams 12, Anderson 7, Peterson 5, Timberlake 4, Wells 4, Scott 2, Newberry 2.

WCS: Munds 20, Mairs 14, Allen 5, Elofsson 4, Vincent 3, McClellan 2

