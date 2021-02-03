Rose Hill girls get big win over El Dorado

Lionel Tipton

Rose Hill began the game strongly, holding El Dorado to a three-pointer until less than a minute in the first quarter, but the Wildcats managed to hang around until the second half, when the Rockets outscored them 34-19 and cruised to a 59-35 victory Tuesday night.

Only one week removed from coming back from a battle with COVID-19, Rose Hill coach Jenny Page extended her mastery of her high school alma mater.

“It’s always good (to come back),” Page said. “You remember the good times, and I love playing here, but it’s always good to win, too.”

The Rockets notched their sixth triumph of the season, but El Dorado, still searching for its first victory, gamely cut into a 12-3 deficit and pulled to within 14-9 at the end of the first period. The Wildcats did their damage from the perimeter in the quarter, getting their total on three of their seven three-pointers in the game.

But once Rose Hill took the lead, it used the three-pointer to extend the advantage. Of the Rockets’ eight three-pointers, half came in the fourth quarter. Rose Hill used a balanced scoring attack, led by a game-high 13 points from senior point guard Lexie Rose.

“She has so much energy, and she’s really been scoring for us well, and defensively, she just does it all,” Page said. “So when she’s on and she’s doing her thing, they feed off of that. I thought we had a really complete game (Tuesday night). I thought everybody stepped up and contributed, and it was really good to see.”

Rose Hill placed three players in double figures and another with nine points.

“That’s been our Achilles heel all season, to see if we could score,” Page said. “It was nice to see the shots go in (Tuesday).”

Rose credited Rockets assistant coach Brandon Barger with holding down the fort in Page’s absence, but said it was great to have Page, who returned Jan. 25, back at the helm.

“It’s awesome,” Rose said. “(Coach) Barger’s a great coach, but she’s different. She knows us well.”

Page’s return coincided with the opening of the prestigious Haven tournament, in which the Rockets finished sixth.

“We got right into it with the Haven tournament, and we’ve been busy,” she said. “

Turnovers, especially in the first half, prevented El Dorado from cutting deeper into the deficit, mustering only seven points in both the second and third quarters.

Rockets senior Haley Thrush had the hot hand in the first half, when she scored nine of her 12 points.

For El Dorado, which will try to try to notch its first victory Friday at Wellington, even hitting seven three-pointers wasn’t enough. Simply put, the Wildcats needed more to go with those.

“We’re shooting better,” first-year coach Julie Jones said, “so that’s exciting, that’s encouraging. Really great ball movement there at the end. We just need to see that earlier in the game.”

Jones noted the steady improvement as the players learn her system.

“We had a better game on Saturday (against Goddard) (and Tuesday) was even better than Saturday,” Jones said. “We’re going in the right direction. It’s a process. The girls know. We’re working on it.”

Rose Hill girls 59, El Dorado 35

Rose Hill 14;11;16;18 – 59

El Dorado 9;7;7;12 – 35

Rose Hill: Rose 3(1) 4-7. 13, Thrush 2(1) 5-6 12, Hackney 3(1) 2-3 11, Raupe 0(3) 0-0 9, Goetz 1(2) 0-0 8, Struble 2 0-2 4, Lee 1 0-0 2. Totals 12(8) 11-18 59.

El Dorado: Camien 2(2) 0-1 10, Motter 1 (2) 0-0 8, Baker 0(2) 0-1 6, Lattey 1(1) 0-0 5, Scholes 1 2-4 4, Parsons 1 0-0 2. Totals 6(7) 2-5 35.