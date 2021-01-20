Andale topped Rose Hill girls

Lionel Tipton

ROSE HILL – Andale’s girls jumped to an 18-2 lead after one quarter Tuesday night, Jan. 12, and put it on cruise control from there, rolling to a 49-35 victory over host Rose Hill.

The Indians (3-1) used the inside-outside combination of 5-foot-11 sophomore McKenzie Fairchild and 5-4 junior Kelli Wegerer, who combined for 23 points. Fairchild rebounded Andale misses multiple times in getting her 13 points, and Wegerer sank two three-pointers and finished with 10 points.

More than anything else, it was the poise shown by the younger Indians that paved the way to their victory.

Rose Hill (2-5), which started four seniors but played many underclass, repeatedly fell victim to turnovers and cold shooting.

Meanwhile, coach Ted Anderson’s Indians were mainly methodical as they took advantage of Rockets mistakes in taking a 28-12 halftime lead.

Rose Hill coach Jenny Page missed the game because of COVID quarantine, so longtime assistant coach Brandon Barger filled in guiding the Rockets.

Mistakes and inexperience hurt his team, Barger said.

“It’s a very young team,” he said. “They’re learning; they’re getting some experience. We’re trying to get some of those younger ones in the rotations. The seniors are getting a pretty good job of adapting to that.”

Senior Lexie Rose hit Rose Hill’s only three-pointer and Haley Thrush with was the only Rocket in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

“One of the things we talked about in pregame was taking care of the ball,” Barger said. “Don’t let them get mentally into the game. I told them, ‘As long as they don’t have the ball, they can’t score.’ I need to see how many points they had off turnovers.

“We tried to limit the turnovers, but, you know, it happens.

“Andale’s going to be Andale; they’re going to get in your face, they’re going to rebound the ball, they’re going to kind of just put you in the dirt if you’re not ready to go.”

Anderson’s system has had a history of success, dating to when he took Andale as a heavy underdog to the state tournament in his second season on the bench. He said he looked at Tuesday’s game as being Andale’s first game, owing mostly to losing practice time and long layoffs between games.

Andale is young as well, with just 5-9 Katelyn Fairchild as the team’s only senior. Still, despite the lack of varsity experience, his players had experience from being in the program.

“The nice thing is, when you have 18 (points) in the first quarter, that can make up for a lot of things,” Anderson said. “There’s certain things we emphasize. We need to catch balls better and make sure we use two hands. That’s one thing of emphasis when we reconvene (Wednesday; the Indians travel to Wichita East on Thursday).”

Andale girls 49, Rose Hill 35

Andale 18;10;9;12 – 49

Rose Hill 2;10;5;18 – 35

Andale: M. Fairchild 4 5-9 13, Wegerer 1(2) 2-4 10, K. Fairchild 3 0-2 6, Baalmann 2 0-2 4, Eck 2 0-0 4, Winter 0(1) 0-0 3, Shackleford 0(1) 0-0 3, Schrundt 1 0-0 2, K. Kerschen 1 0-0 2, Gorges 1 0-0 2, Kuepker 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 (4) 7-15 49.

Rose Hill: Rose 3(1) 4-4 13, Thrush 4 3-4 11, Goetz 1 2-2 4, Hackney 0 3-5 3, Raupe 1 0-0 2, Struble 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 (1) 14-17 35.