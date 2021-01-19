Augusta girls fall to Andale

Lionel Tipton

AUGUSTA – One of the common characteristics of many of the AVCTL Division IV girls basketball teams this season is their relative youth. Andale, Augusta, Rose Hill and Collegiate are fielding teams without many seniors.

Tuesday night, Andale and Augusta – two teams with a total of four seniors between them – took the court.

But when one of those seniors is Andale’s Katelyn Fairchild, it’s definitely a positive.

Fairchild, her team’s lone senior, scored 11 of the Indians’ 13 first-quarter points and finished with a game-high 21 in a 44-18 victory over host Augusta.

The game was hardly a thing of beauty, but the Indians (5-3) had just enough to dispatch the Orioles (1-7), who had picked up their first triumph of the season last Friday at El Dorado.

What’s even more impressive was the fact that Andale had played Monday night at Maize, falling 34-29 to the Eagles.

The Indians showed very little in the way of fatigue and maintained their poise committing just six turnovers in the game.

Fueled by Fairchild, the Indians led wire-to-wire, holding a 13-4 lead after one quarter and 30-6 at halftime. Nine Indians scored in the game, and their poise was remarkable for such a young team. Andale committed just six turnovers in the game.

Augusta, which was missing junior Allie Timberlake, who scored 10 points in the 46-37 victory at El Dorado, suffered through a poor shooting night, with many of the Orioles’ shots appearing halfway down but coming out.

Andale has the Haven tournament next week, and has a chance to avenge one of its earlier defeats when it faces Nickerson in the first round.

Augusta will join AVCTL rivals El Dorado and Circle in the Lady Cat Classic at El Dorado High School.

Andale 44, Augusta 18

Andale 13;17;11;3 – 44

Augusta 4;2;6;6 – 18

Andale: K. Fairchild 8 (1) 2-4 21, Winter 1 2-2 4, Baalmann 2 0-0 4, Schrandt 1 2-4 4, M. Fairchild 1 2-4 4, Gorges 1 0-0 2, Eck 1 0-0 2, Wegerer 1 0-0 2, Kuepker 0 1-2 1, Rowland 0 0-1 0. Totals 16 (1) 9-17 44.

Augusta: Scott 3 4-6 10, Puckett 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Barnett 1 0-0 2, Lichlyter 1 0-1 2. Totals 7 4-7 18.