Top-ranked Andover gets best of Andover Central

ANDOVER—Eli Shetler finished with 21 points and the No. 1 in Class 5A threw their weight around against Andover Central, winning 61-41.

The win improves Andover to 8-1 as they start a new streak, with their 30-game streak ending earlier in the week against Maize.

“It’s nice having them back,” Andover Head Coach Martin Shetlar said. “Having Jack back on the floor does really help us.”

Jack Johnson missed the previous game while quarantining

While the Trojans started a new streak, they found little resistance from the Jaguars, who are still trying to figure out the new system under their new coach. Andover used a 15-4 run to end the first quarter and take a 21-10 lead into the next frame.

“We hadn’t really seen them a lot this year,” Shetlar said. “They backed us down a little bit more than expected. We had to adjust.”

While they were adjusting, it was the Shetlar show in the first half. His teammates found him standing wide open for multiple threes and it felt as if there was nothing Central could do.

Andover Saw their biggest lead when Brady Strausz went to the rim for a layup, giving the Trojans the 51-29 lead with 12 seconds remaining in the third.

While the Jaguars were able to get it down to 18 in the fourth quarter, that would be the closest they would get all game.

Dallas Baptist commit, Jack Johnson made his return from quarantine, scoring 19 for the Trojans.

Skyler Clevenger had 13 to lead the Jaguars in scoring.

Andover heads to the Salina Invitational Tournament next week as they are currently defending champions.

Andover Central;10;12;9;12;—43

Andover;21;21;9;12;—63

Andover Central—Clevenger 5 (1) 0-0 13, Sears 4 (0) 0-2 8, Perry 3 (0) 1-2 7, Edenfield 2 (0) 0-0 4, Buffington 1 (0) 1-2 3, Deckinger 0 (1) 0-0 3, Parrott 1 (0) 0-0 2, Ray 1 (0) 0-1 2, Stupka 0 (0) 1-2 1 TOTALS: 17 (2) 3-9 43.

Andover—Shetlar 3 (5) 0-2 21, Johnson 4 (2) 5-5 19, Gaddis 2 (0) 2-3 6, Redic 2 (0) 2-2 6, Gehring 0 (1) 0-0 3, Strausz 2 (0) 0-0 2, Beadles 1 (0) 0-0 2, Ruby 1 (0) 0-0 2. TOTALS: 14 (8) 9-12 63.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.