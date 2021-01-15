Short-handed Wildcats narrowly fall at McPherson

McPHERSON --- Down four starters, the El Dorado High School boys wrestling team had a tough test in front of them at Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division III foe McPherson.

The Wildcats were open at 106, 113, and 160, yet El Dorado was not out of the duel heading into the final two matches. Needing wins at 220 and 285 to tie the score, El Dorado came up victorious in one of those matches.

Against a traditional power in McPherson, the short-handed Wildcats competed admirably and dropped the duel, 42-30.

"I couldn't ask for more," El Dorado head coach Wes Reynolds said. "I'm really proud of these kids because they fought hard."

Originally, the Wildcats were open at 285, but with the duel in reach, Reynolds moved Aidan Mays - who weighed in at 205 - into the lineup at 220, and pushed Collin Scott from 220 to 285.

If both Mays and Scott would have won by fall, the Wildcats would have tied the duel. While Mays fell in his match, Scott did take care of business and won by pin.

"We were hoping to tie up the score," Reynolds said. "It was close."

Scott was one of five Wildcats who won their match.

Jett Roberts - the team's only senior - won his match over Hayden Farley at 132. After the Wildcats fell behind 18-0, Roberts won by pin with 24 seconds left in the first period to put El Dorado on the board.

"I expect Jett to lead, and he's done a great job of leading this team and taking them under his wing," Reynolds said.

Gabe Krug had an impressive win at 152 over Gavin Richardson, winning by pin in the second period. Blaine Van Auken at 182 also shined, picking up a third-period win in a competitive match against Caden Burris.

Brock Schell defeated Curtis Landrom by pin in the third period, then Scott won at 285. El Dorado won three of the final four matches and four of the final six.

"We are super young. We have two juniors, one senior, and the rest are all freshmen and sophomores," Reynolds said. "I'll take tonight's performance every time because we are tough every time we wrestle."

El Dorado is back in action on Saturday at a tournament hosted by Clearwater.