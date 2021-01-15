Central girls go on 55-11 run, beat Andover

ANDOVER—Bailey Wilborn scored 24 points and the Andover Central Jaguars went on a 55-11 run over the game’s final 18 minutes to beat their crosstown rival, Andover 70-27 on Friday night.

It was the 28th consecutive win for the Jags, who have not lost since Dec. 2019.

“We don’t really think about it,” Wilborn said. “It’s really nice but we like to focus on what’s in front of us.”

What’s in front of Andover Central is always taken care of and the way they did it on Friday night was impressive. They did it by getting four players in double figures and seven different players getting into the scoring column.

Andover led 16-15 and it appeared we may in for a tight one but Andover called a timeout and use that to regroup.

“Coach just told us to stay focus and use our defense to get us offense,” Wilborn said.

Central forced 13 turnovers and the consistent hounding by their defense held Andover to only 23.4 percent shooting. They held the Trojans to 1 of 18 from behind the three-point line.

As the shots missed, the confidence of Andover fell and it led to open shots on the other side and a lot of the defensive pressure came from senior Jayden Newfarmer. Her relentless defensive effort time and time again forced the Trojans into poor shots.

“What she [Newfarmer] does doesn’t go unnoticed,” Wilborn said. “She’s so important to what we do.”

Andover Central;13;18;19;20;—70

Andover;12;4;8;3;—27

Andover Central—Wilborn 0 (8) 0-0 24, Stearns 0 (5) 2-2 17, Newfarmer 5 (0) 0-1 10, Harshaw 2 (2) 0-0 10, Wheatley 1 (1) 0-0 5, Jefferson 1 (0) 0-0 2, Parker 1 (0) 0-0 2. TOTALS: 9 (16) 2-3 70.

Andover—Walker 2 (1) 0-0 7, Ralston 3 (0) 0-0 6, Forney 2 (0) 2-2 6, Christensen 1 (0) 1-2 3, Woolston 1 (0) 0-0 2, Shetlar 1 (0) 0-0 2, McNeil 0 (0) 1-2 1, Eby 0 (0) 0-2 0. TOTALS: 10 (1) 4-8 27.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.