McPherson leads start to finish in win over Circle boys

Matt Jacobs

TOWANDA, Kan. - Tuesday at Winfield, the Circle boys jumped out to a big early lead and cruised to victory. On Friday at home against McPherson, the script was flipped in a 58-47 loss.

McPherson scored the first 11 points of the game and led by double digits most if the game.

“They came out and just kind of socked us in the mouth, I guess you’d say,” Circle coach Bo Horyna said. “Things go easier when you have that 10-point lead right away. We struggled all night to make that deficit up, and just never could.”

Circle went more than three minutes without scoring to start the game before Drew Middleton hit a 3-pointer. McPherson then scored seven more points and led 18-3 before Circle got another 3-pointer, this one from senior Luke McGinnis.

McGinnis would hit two more 3-pointers in the first minute of the second quarter and his personal 9-0 run pulled Circle back within six at 18-12 with 7:00 left in the first half.

McPherson would power the ball inside to 6-1 junior Seth Madron, who scored six points and helped push the lead back to double digits for the Bullpups, who were up 27-17 at the half.

Circle would suffer another slow start in the second half, as McPherson scored the first seven points of the third quarter, doubling up Circle at 34-17 with 4:48 left in the period. The Thunderbirds never were able to get back within single digits.

“They are dangerous because they shoot it so well,” McPherson coach Kurt Kinnamon said. “Overall, I thought we were not bad defensively.”

Madron was dominant in the paint for McPherson, scoring a game-high 25 points. Sophomore Trevor Cowman led Circle with 14 points, while McGinnis had 12. Circle scored more than half its points from 3-point range, making eight from beyond the arc.

The loss is the first since the holiday break for Circle (3-5), which had won two straight. McPherson is now 6-3 on the season, having won three out of four.

McPherson;18;9;11;20;—58

Circle;6;11;12;18;—47

McPherson: Pyle (1) 2-2 5, Dukes 2 3-4 7, Madron 9 7-10 25, Elliott (2) 4-5 10, Alexander (1) 0-0 3, Miller 4 0-0 8. Totals: 15 (4) 16-21 58

Circle: Middleton (2) 2-3 8, McGinnis 1 (3) 1-2 12, Cowman 1 (3) 3-4 14, Smith 2 1-2 5, Koehn 1 1-3 3, Galloway 1 0-0 2, Middleton 1 1-2 3. Totals: 6 (8) 9-16 47.