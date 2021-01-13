Rose Hill boys take down Andale

Lionel Tipton

ROSE HILL—Andale had to feel pretty good after one quarter in Tuesday night’s game at Rose Hill.

The Indians had a 20-10 lead at the end of the period, thanks to four three-pointers.

But then, as if flicking a switch, Rose Hill junior Adriel Smith sprang into action. Held to just three points in the first period, he scored nine second-quarter points and 20 of his 32 in the second half, powering the host Rockets to a 74-58 victory.

But lest anyone think Rose Hill’s attack is limited to Smith, he had plenty of help. Lanky senior Kobe Koehler utilized his 6-foot-3 frame to score some easy buckets, including dunks, and finished with 15 points. Sophomore Kellan Simoneau hit three second-half three-pointers and matched Koehler’s total.

Andale (2-5), which has no seniors on its roster, couldn’t match Smith’s speed, and the Rockets (4-3) exposed its inexperience, outscoring the Indians 24-9 in the second quarter for a 34-29 lead at halftime.

Rose Hill kept its foot on the accelerator in the second half, with Smith scoring all but three of its third-quarter output. The Rockets then pulled away with 25 points in the final quarter.

Smith said he knew he had to step up after the first quarter.

“The first half, I felt like I played really bad,” he said. “The game was close, and I didn’t like that. So, in the second half, I know I had to turn it up in order for us to pull away with the lead.”

Andale continually fell prey to Smith’s potent first step.

“Speed kills, you know,” Smith said, “and when I get in transition, it’s hard to keep up.”

He was quick to spread the credit to his teammates as well.

“My supporting cast is very special,” the 5-11 Smith said. “They make my job much easier on offense and defense.”

Rockets coach Joshua Shirley said Smith is often the catalyst.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Shirley said. “He really gets us going. When he gets in transition, gets his head down and a head of steam, I don’t know who can stop him.

“He missed a couple early, but once he got rolling, it really sparked the whole team, and they really caught fire. He really picked up defensively, too, and really started guarding. And that really sparked us as well.”

Andale coach Jeff Buchanan noted the drop-off after the first quarter.

“We would go into about a two-minute span where you would get things back in line, and then go through another three-minute span where the wheels kind of fell off,” Buchanan said. “It was an off night. It was a very frustrating night, plain and simple.”

Rose Hill’s ability to go on runs made the Indians’ task even tougher, Buchanan said.

“Throughout the game, (there were) one or two possessions where things would go fine, and then they’d turn bad again,” he said. “Late in the game, it was (49-40) and all we had to do was just put a couple of shots together and get a stop.

“We got one, missed a layup, then had a turnover and another turnover, and that’s where another run was put together by them.”

Sophomore Wyatt Spexarth hit four three-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points. Junior Seth Reichenberger contributed 10 points.

Rose Hill boys 74, Andale 58

Andale 20;9;11;18 – 58

Rose Hill 10;24;15;25 – 74

Andale: Spexarth 2(4) 1-2 17, Reichenberger 4 2-5 10, Bruce 3 0-0 6, Seiler 0 (2) 0-0 6, Winter 0 (1) 2-2 5, Kerschen 2 0-0 4, Orth 1 2-3 4, Potucek 0 (1) 0-0 3, Deschner 0 2-3 2, Nemechek 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 (8) 10-19 58.

Rose Hill: Smith 10 (1) 9-11 32, Koehler 5 (1) 2-2 15, Simoneau 3 (3) 0-0 15, Nolan 3 1-1 7, Earsery 2 0-0 4, Landrie 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 (5) 13-16 74.