Big second quarter costs Augusta boys

BUHLER, KANSAS—The Orioles couldn’t buy a bucket in the second quarter and it ended up being the nail in their coffin on Friday night in Buhler.

The Crusaders used a 21-2 run in the second quarter to send Augusta home with their second loss of the season.

Though, Augusta would pull within 11 in the second half, it wouldn’t be enough as Buhler won 70-57.

Augusta shot only 15 percent from beyond the arc and 41.8 percent for the game, though they did shoot 53.3 percent in the second half.

After going scoreless in the first half, it was senior Ely Wilcox who helped lead the charge. He had 12 points in the second half and Brendon Parker had 11 in the second for Augusta. The duo got to the rim and found open lanes. They helped force 7 second half turnovers for Buhler.

Augusta cut it to 65-54 with 3:25 remaining. However, it was Buhler’s Max Alexander who took over again in the second half. He had 13 in the first half got to the line whenever he wanted in the second half, finishing with 22 points for the contest.

Augusta is now 3-2 on the season. and will get ready to travel to rival El Dorado (1-5) on Friday night.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.