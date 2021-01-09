Andover Central boys picks up first win

GODDARD, KANSAS—Skyler Clevenger scored 13 points in the first half as Andover Central picked up their first win of the season, beating Goddard 58-50.

The Jaguars had come close numerous times to picking up the win and under new head coach Tyler Richardson it was bound to come.

It was obvious the Jaguars were ready when Clevenger hit the first of his three 3s to start the game. The junior almost outscored Goddard on his own in the first, 11-10.

Clevenger's three with 5:15 remaining until halftime put the Jaguars up 24-15.

The Lions would close 6-2 burst to cut the Central lead to 30-25 at the break.

Cam'ron Moses would hit a three to start the fourth quarter, pulling the Lions within 43-42.

However, the Jaguars (1-4) would go on an 8-2 run to separate themselves from the Lions by being aggressive. They got to line 10 times and Brian Perry's jumper with 2:35 remaining put Central up 51-44.

Clevenger scored 17 points to lead Andover Central in scoring. Matt Sears scored 10 points and Kaden Wilson scored nine points.

Central hosts Ark City on Tuesday and then travels to city rival Andover on Friday.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.