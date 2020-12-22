Andover Central girls move to No. 1

It's well deserved for the schedule the Andover Central Jaguars have played so far.

The Kansas Coaches named Andover Central the new No. 1 in Class 5A on Tuesday as we head into the winter break, jumping previous No. 1 Saint Thomas Aquinas.

Andover Central's schedule has seen some real juggernauts with Wichita Heights, a game Central pulled away in overtime and then their thumping over then-fourth ranked Salina Central on Thursday night.

The Jaguars have the pieces to win the whole thing.

Except when you talk to them, they want more and they expect more out of their play. They talked as if they lost in their double digit win over a tough Valley Center team. They weren't please with some aspects in their win on Thursday.

That's what good teams do, they hold each other accountable and not just celebrate the good things and it's paid off to their play as they head into the winter break.

They're 4-0 and are winning by an average of 15.5 points per game. They aren't only one scorer as they've had a different leading scorer for every game, forcing teams to really guard the Jags one-on-one. Brittany Harshaw has the game high of 29 points in their win over Valley Center.

While she may not be averaging double figures in scoring, Jaden Newfarmer has been doing it all for Andover Central. She's averaging 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

The Jaguars have won 25 consecutive games, which has tied the second longest winning streak in school history. They won 25 when they won the 2010 state championship. Andover Central won 28 consecutive games from the 2007-08 season, where they won a state championship and into the 2008-09 season.

If they were to break the school record it would come Jan. 19 against McPherson, the team who last beat Andover Central.

Girl's rankings

Class 5A

Andover Central St. Thomas Aquinas KC Piper Salina Central Maize Kapaun Mt. Carmel Bonner Springs Bishop Carroll Basehor-Linwood Goddard Eisenhower

Class 4A

Bishop Miege Eudora Nickerson Clay Center McPherson Andale Louisburge Labette County Circle Wellington

Boy's rankings

Class 5A

Andover Basehor-Linwood Hays Topeka West Salina South Maize Lansing Bishop Carroll De Soto Valley Center

Class 4A

Bishop Miege Mulvane Abilene McPherson Ottawa Paola Buhler Augusta Tonganoxie Parsons

Class 2A

Hoxie Berean Academy Belle Plaine Lyndon Erie Hutchinson Trinity Ellis Garden Plain Sedan Sterling

