Andover sweeps Goddard

5A No. 1 Andover boys 65, Goddard 44

GODDARD—The No. 1 team in Class 5A looked every bit the part in their 65-44 win over the Goddard Lions on Monday night.

Eli Shetlar, the sensational sophomore once again shined for Andover as he drained three 3s in route to scoring 18 points to lead all scorers.

Andover (6-0) built a quick 19-4 lead before the Lions even had a real chance to get back in the game. They did it by pounding in side early and then hit them without the outside shot as Jack Johson and Jalen Beadles also added in a first quarter three to go with Shetlar to jump out quickly.

Andover led 40-17 at the break.

Matt Rudy had 10 points and senior Jordan Laub added in seven points.

The Trojans now have won 29 consecutive games and have not lost since 2019, and it will be almost two full years since they last suffered a defeat.

Goddard drops to 0-6 on the season and now have lost 23 consecutive games.

Andover;19;21;12;13-65

Goddard;4;13;16;11;-44

ANDOVER: Shetlar 3 (3) 3-3 18, Rudy 5 (0) 0-2 10, 3 (1) 0-0 9, Laub 3 (0) 1-2 7, Johnson 0 (1) 2-2 5, Redic 0 (1) 1-2 4, Maikori 2 (0) 0-0 4, Gaddis 2 (0) 0-1 4, Gehring 0 (0) 2-2 2, Strausz 0 (0) 2-2 2. TOTALS: 18 (6) 11-16 65.

GODDARD: Trotter 5 (1) 1-2 14, Moses 0 (3) 3-4 12, Lefevre 2 (2) 1-4 11, Lubbers 0 (0) 4-5 4, Bay 0 (0) 2-2 2, Carr 0 (0) 1-2 1. TOTALS: 7 (6) 12-19 44.

Andover girls 46, Goddard 29

GODDARD—The first few games for Andover were a little frustrating.

Well, two games later and the frustration is starting to wear off as the Andover Trojans knocked off the Goddard Lady Lions 46-29 on Monday night for back-to-back wins going into winter break.

Andover (2-4) beat Arkansas City on Friday, made quick work of the Lions, holding them to only 10 field goals in the win.

Senior Mallory Woolston scored 16 points for the Trojans, including three threes in the third quarter that helped them pull away from Goddard.

As Andover led 19-16 at the break, Andover hit five three-pointers in the frame, outscoring Goddard 18-7 and giving them the cushion for the remainder of the game.

Freshman Brooke Walker had two of those threes as she finished with 15 points, 10 in the second half.

Andover;11;8;18;9;-46

Goddard;7;9;7;6;-29

ANDOVER: Woolston 0 (5) 1-2 16, Walker 3 (3) 0-0 15, Ralston 4 (0) 0-0 8, Shetlar 1 (0) 0-0 2, Kelly 1 (0) 0-0 2, Eby 0 (0) 2-2 2, McNeil 0 (0) 1-2 1. TOTALS: 9 (8) 4-6 46.

GODDARD: James 3 (0) 5-8 11, Bailey Scoggin 3 (1) 0-0 9, Vang 2 (0) 0-0 4, Albin 0 (1) 0-1 3, Annie Scoggin 1 (0) 0-0 2. TOTALS: 9 (1) 5-9 29.

