Wilcox powers Augusta over Circle boys

Ethan Denton

AUGUSTA – If you get a chance to watch the Augusta boys basketball team when they resume their season in January, don’t be surprised if you spot Oriole head coach Ryan Petty roaming the sidelines in an ugly Christmas sweater. Yes, that’s right. He was in the holiday spirit on Friday during the Orioles’ game with Circle and there is a reason for it.

“I’m a very superstitious person,” Petty said. “I’ve won a couple games in this sweater, so we pulled it back out tonight and it came through for us again.”

If you do not subscribe to superstitions, then you could point to the effort Augusta gave on the defensive end in their 51-40 win over the T-Birds.

To start this season, defense was an area of concern for Coach Petty. The Orioles struggled to stop Abilene in a 56-53 loss on December 11, and in their game on Tuesday, needed red hot shooting to defeat Winfield 76-65. But on Friday, the Orioles played tough on the defensive end.

“(Circle) has two really good guards and they had our complete attention the whole night,” Petty said. “I thought we did a great job of guarding them and shutting them down.”

Those two guards are Drew Middleton and Luke McGinnis. To start the season, they have accounted for almost two-thirds of Circle’s offensive production. Middleton got off to a good start on Friday with a pair of three-pointers and nine first quarter points. He added seven more points in the second period, but was held to just three points the rest of the way. McGinnis was held scoreless in the first half, and finished with just five points.

Collectively, that defensive effort was quite important as the Orioles themselves did not play great offensively. But they did get an outstanding effort in the post from Eli Wilcox, who scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the second half when the Orioles had trouble finding other scorers.

Augusta got some easy baskets early and led 15-11 after one quarter. For most of the rest of the way, the contest became a grind-it-out affair.

Xander Roberts hit a three at the buzzer going into halftime for a 30-20 Augusta lead. Circle chipped away some of the deficit in the third, and only trailed 39-33 heading to the final period.

The T-Birds were scrappy and got after it on the defensive end to rush the Orioles into a few turnovers and low-quality shot attempts. Augusta could not pull away definitively until the final two minutes. Wilcox scored at the rim and from the free throw line to get the lead back to double figures while the T-Birds were unable to solve the pressure of the Orioles on the offensive end.

Kaden McDaniel helped carry the load in the first half, and he finished with 12 points. Roberts scored eight, and Circle got eight points in the post from Brendan Galloway.

The Orioles are now heading into the extended holiday break and they will not take the floor again until January 8 against Buhler. Circle has another game next Tuesday, a tough road matchup with Ark City, before they head into the break.

CIRCLE 11;9;13;7-40

AUGUSTA 15;15;9;12-51

Circle: Middleton 19, Galloway 8, McGinnis 5, Koehn 5, Smith 3. Augusta: Wilcox 21, McDaniel 12, Roberts 8, Parker 5, Andrews 3, Schmidt 2.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.