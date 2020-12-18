Rough second quarter dooms Lady Wildcats

Winfield used a big run that spanned the second and third quarters to pull away from the El Dorado Wildcats 32-22 on Friday night in an Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division III game.

El Dorado falls to 0-4 on the season, while the Vikings pick up their first win of the season.

It wasn’t the second game new El Dorado Head Coach Julie Jones wanted but there is a chance for them to improve as they head into January.

Jones had missed the previous two games due to an illness. She returned to coaching this past Tuesday against McPherson.

“We have to just work on our endurance,” Jones said. “I thought we got tired in the second half.”

Winfield found a mixture of using their two tallest players to attack El Dorado’s lack of size. Aleah Moree and Navaeh Green hit the Lady Wildcats hard and often. They were the Viking’s leading scorers. Unfortunately, El Dorado had no answer for the duo.

Winfield went on 19-0 run that spanned more than 12 1/2 minutes as the Wildcats had more turnovers than shot attempts during that span.

El Dorado turned it over 13 times during the Winfield run.

“We have to do a better job of not rushing our shot and getting good looks,” Jones said.

The run was eventually halted when Regan Lattey hit a three with 1:26 remaining in the third to end the scoring drought. That was followed up with a bucket by Victoria George to cut into the Winfield lead.

Winfield led 18-11 at the break.

Bailey Camien hit a three and then followed it up with a nice bucket off the glass from the weakside to give El Dorado the 11-9 lead with 6:01 to go in the second quarter. It appeared the Lady Wildcats had found something to work.

“Bailey has been here for four years,” El Dorado junior Presley Johnson said. “She works so hard and gives everything she can for the team.”

However, Winfield immediately inserted Moree back into the game and found her underneath for the quick basket. That would set in motion the large run to give Winfield the lead for good.

Emma Schumcher hit a three for the Vikings with 6:48 remaining to put the Vikings up 32-17 and force El Dorado into a timeout.

Camien led El Dorado with eight points and Moree had 10 points to lead the Vikings.

El Dorado had 26 turnovers on the night and shot 20 percent.

Their defense did hold Winfield to 26.5 percent from the floor and did force 23 of their own turnovers.

El Dorado will be off for the next couple of weeks as they prepare for the winter break. Then, they get Circle on their first game back.

“Us upperclassmen have to take it upon ourselves to hold our teammates accountable to the standard we want,” Johnson said.

WINFIELD—7;11;9;4;—32

EL DORADO—6;5;6;5;—22

WIN: Moree 10, Green 6, Shumacher 6, Gedrose 4, Curtis 4, Ross 2

Eldo: Camien 8, Lattey 6, Baker 3, Motter 2, Victoria George 2, Jillian George 1

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.