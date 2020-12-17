Andover Central boys fall to Mustangs 47-41

ANDOVER, KANSAS – Reed McHenry had 18 points and fouled out but most importantly, helped the Salina Central Mustangs get off the losing trend with the 47-41 win over the Andover Central Jaguars on Thursday night.

For Salina Central, it was the perfect setting for McHenry to have a solid game.

“This was the perfect McHenry game,” Salina Central Head Coach Ryan Modin said. “He gives a ton of effort and when he makes mistakes it’s because he’s trying to make a play and we can definitely live with that.”

Already down a starter, with Caden Kickhaefer out. McHenry stepped up in a big way hitting a three early and it really set the tone for the rest of the game.

“I can hit the three but they didn’t really fall tonight. They will,” McHenry said. “I really like to get down low and I was able to do that tonight.”

McHenry always seemed to be in the right place at the right time as he grabbed rebounds, found open teammates and helped the Mustangs to a 24-10 lead at the break.

“It feels good to get the win,” McHenry said. “I’m really happy with how our defense played, especially in the first half.”

They played defense all right. The Mustangs forced 10 first half turnovers and held the Jaguars to only three made field goals and led by 14 at the break.

“We needed this as a team,” Modin said. “We’ve been in so many close games. This game was big.”

They’ve been close and against really good teams. An overtime loss to South last week and three tough losses to other Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League teams.

McHenry, sporting a smile after the big win, is happy about it but knows there is more to do.

“This feels good,” he said. “Now, we have to go back and do it again when we come back.”

Salina Central fought off a tough comeback by the Jaguars late in the fourth quarter when Andover Central’s Skyler Clevenger hit 10 of 14 points for the Jaguars to help pull them within 42-37 with 47.4 seconds remaining.

However, it was the tough Salina defense that made stops when it mattered to help secure the victory.

“The one thing about this team during the losing streak is they never quit or stopped their effort,” Modin said. “That’s what I am most proud about tonight.”

Salina Central now will get Class 5A’s top ranked Andover Trojans when they return from the Winter Break.

“It doesn’t get any easier for us,” Modin said. “We’ll have to be ready for the other challenges that await us.”

Salina Central 47

McHenry 7 (1) 1-2 18; Losey 4 (0) 1-2 9; Moore 3 (0) 0-0 6; Puckett 1 (0) 4-4 6; McMillan 0 (1) 2-3 5; Kavanagh 0 (1) 0-0 3. Totals: 15 (3) 8-11 47.

Andover Central 41

Clevenger 3 (2) 2-7 14; Perry 5 (0) 3-3 13; Sears 4 (0) 1-2 9; Stupka 0 (0) 3-3 3; Parrott 1 (0) 0-0 2. Totals: 13 (2) 8-14 41.

Salina Central;13;11;12;11;—;47

Andover Central;3;7;15;16;—;41

3-point goals: Salina Central—3. McHenry (1), McMillan (1), Kavanagh (1). Andover Central—2 Clevenger (2). Fouled out—Salina Central (McHenry). Turnovers—Salina Central 11, Andover Central 18.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.