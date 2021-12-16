Butler County Fire Districts respond to a grass fire near Augusta caused by wind gusts

WALNUT -- Due to the high winds on Wednesday, Dec. 15, a fast-moving grass fire was spotted just out of Augusta in the area of SW 120th St and Diamond Rd.

The Butler County Fire District #3 received the request to assist the Augusta Department of Public Safety in the fire at 4:10 p.m. Pumper 31, Pickup 31, and Tanker 34 along with five firefighters responded to the incident.

Other crews that got to the scene included Andover, Rose Hill, and Douglass. Even with the winds, they were able to get the fire under control.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.