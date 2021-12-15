Augusta announces Todd Ackerman as the city's next Director of Public Safety

AUGUSTA -- The City of Augusta has announced that City Manager Josh Shaw has made a conditional offer of employment to Todd Ackerman for the position of Director of Public Safety.

Ackerman has accepted the offer, which is contingent on a successful background check that will be completed by an outside agency.

Following the retirement announcement of former Director of Public Safety Bob Sage in September, the City of Augusta engaged in a thorough search to find the next leader for our Public Safety Department.

The decision was made after a rigorous hiring process with multiple rounds of interviews with city department heads, public safety command staff, and a public meet and greet event held on November 18, 2021, at The Point Events Center.

We are confident that Ackerman’s experience and dedication to the profession of law enforcement will immensely benefit the Department of Public Safety and the City of Augusta as a whole.

Todd Ackerman has worked in the public safety field for 30 years, most recently serving as the Chief of Police for the City of Marysville, Kansas for 22 years. He also has 13 years of experience as a volunteer firefighter and a Firefighter 1 certification, which he will put to good use as he oversees fire protection services in Augusta.

Ackerman has also managed large-scale emergency response operations throughout his career, serving on the NE Kansas Incident Management Team where he responded to grass fires in Clark County, natural disasters in Greensburg, KS, and Montgomery County and was deployed to Hurricane Sandy in Maryland.

Ackerman has a Bachelor’s degree in Management & Ethics from Manhattan Christian College and a Master’s degree in Corporate and Homeland Security from Bellevue University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Ackerman stated that he could not be more excited to join the Augusta Department of Public Safety.

“My wife and I fell in love with Augusta and are anxious to get settled and become involved with the community. I am looking forward to meeting everyone and working with the incredible staff.”

Augusta anticipates Ackerman to start in the coming weeks. We encourage Augusta residents to reach out and welcome him to our community.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.