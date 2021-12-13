El Dorado Police Department completes Special Thanksgiving Traffic Enforcement Campaign

EL DORADO -- During the *Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign just completed, El Dorado Police Department conducted overtime patrols to aggressively target the unrestrained driver while upholding all Kansas traffic laws.

From Nov. 20 through 29, officers conducted 19 speeding citations, along with 66 other citations and arrests. All told, officers made 78 enforcement stops during the campaign.

According to Police Chief Curt Zieman, “The driving force behind enforcement campaigns like this is, first and foremost, to save lives and reduce injury on our Kansas roads.”

While this campaign may be over, the El Dorado agency will always be vigilant in our enforcement of Kansas traffic safety laws.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.