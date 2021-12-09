Salvation Army announces matching funds, Toy Run results

null

On the heels of announcing a nearly $10,000 total for the annual Toy Run motorcycle ride, the Salvation Army is announcing a fund-raising effort for this weekend and next.

"The need people in El Dorado and Butler County are facing this year is greater than we have experienced in our lifetimes," said said Major Merrill Powers, Commander for the South Central Area Salvation Army. "We are asking everyone to please find a few minutes on Satruday, find a kettle location near them, and make that donattion that can help a family struggling in this crisis."

This weekend is the first of two Saturdays when donors can double their gift — every $20 bill droplled in a Salvation Army Red Kettle will be matched, up to $25,000, by an anonymous donor. All the funds raised will be to support the South Central Area Salvation Army, which serves both Butler and Sedgwick Counties.

"We want people to know they can make a difference this holiday season," said Major Merrill Powers, Commander for the South Central Area Salvation Army.

Money donated during the red kettle campaign, which runs until Christmas Eve, will provide meals for those in need, Christmas gifts and payment assistance for utilities.

At the end of November Powers and Cynthia Magruder were presented checks from the 29th annual Butler County Toy Run by Teri and Mick Jimenez; A.B.A.T.E District rep. Brian Van Dyke; Public relations Sis Bohrer; Christian Motorcycle Association Roy Cushman and Deputy Grand Knight Jerry Urton from the Knights of Columbus.

The toy run, with support from sponsors, raised $9,800.00 to assist with the yearly children’s Christmas program. This program lets parents who are having a difficult time making ends meet give their children a little comfort and joy. Parents pickup gifts for their children and goods for a Christmas meal at the event.