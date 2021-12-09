El Dorado swears in Mayor Bill Young and new city commissioners; approves $375,000 BRIC Grant

EL DORADO -- In the previous City Commission meeting, the El Dorado members discussed five items on their agenda.

The meeting began with its introduction of the new city commissioners, Mayor, and vice mayor. The commissioners were voted upon in the Butler County election on Nov. 2.

Kelly Tetrick won the City Commission position with 718 votes, then Leon Leachman won the other City Commission position with 704 votes. Bill Young was elected Mayor with 1,086 votes, then Kendra Wilkinson was appointed as the vice mayor.

After swearing in everyone into their positions, the commission approved staff moving forward with the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Grant Request. The grant would provide $375,000, with a $125,000 city match, to acquire properties in the flood plain to mitigate future flood plain risk.

The commission would approve a resolution to assign El Dorado's opioid claims to the Kansas Attorney General and authorized the city manager to sign and complete all paperwork associated with the multi-state litigation aimed at holding the producers and distributors of opioids accountable for the negative effects their drugs have had on the public.

Later, it was approved by the commission for an amendment to the 2021 Operating Budger in the Economic Development Sales Tax Fund due to unplanned expenditures for the downtown underground project.

Before finishing the meeting, the commission adopted El Dorado's Legislative Policy Agenda.

