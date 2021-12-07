Hot ashes cause a fire on an Augusta garbage truck during a Tuesday morning trash pickup

AUGUSTA -- During a morning routine trash pickup on Tuesday, Dec. 7, there was an incident involving one of the city's automated trucks.

No one was harmed, but the truck caught on fire. The driver quickly drove back to the operations building to empty the payload. The fire department made its way to the facility and extinguished the fire.

The City of Augusta found that the fire was started by hot ashes that were disposed of as trash. Augusta asks that customers be more diligent with their trash and not dispose of hot ashes, fireworks that haven't been cooled completely or been extinguished in water, etc.

This is an expensive mistake that impacts all customers. The damage to the truck is still being assessed.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.