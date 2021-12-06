Cold weather to start the week in south-central Kansas; warmer temperatures starting Wednesday

It's starting to feel like December, but we're not exactly there yet.

After coming off a week that had 60 and 70-degree temperatures, we're starting this week within the 40s and dipping into the 20s.

Today, Dec. 6, the high will be 40 degrees, but on Tuesday it will be near 45 degrees with the chances of reaching a low in the mid-20s.

During the middle of the week, those temperatures will start to reach the 50s, 60s, and even 70s.

Wednesday will be in the 50s, Thursday in the 60s, and Friday in the 70s. The downfall is that the lows are going to range from the 30s to the 40s. Friday will also have elevated fire danger with high winds.

Saturday and Sunday will be coolers as the highs will be in the 50s, but there will be an opportunity to reach in the 20s and 30s.

There's no rain or snow in the forecast, but we'll have to deal with the rollercoaster ride of temperatures.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.