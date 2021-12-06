PIE is accepting donations for an El Dorado scholarship fund to honor Chuck and Eloise Reep

EL DORADO -- Partners In Education Foundation, Inc., (PIE), has announced they're receiving the gift of funds from the Chuck and Eloise Reep estate.

This donation will be to the Brock Poe Outstanding Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund benefiting graduating El Dorado High School students who’ve participated in high school, city, and/or American Legion sports.

The Reeps had no biological children but claimed every Wildcat as their own. They became family to the athletes as they participated in sports. They rarely missed a home game and made most away games from at least as far back as the 1960s through the early 2000s.

This outstanding attendance of baseball, basketball, and football games was recognized by awarding them the EHS Boosters of the Year and are inductees into the EHS Boosters Hall of Fame. Their enjoyment of sports extended to include American Legion baseball and Kansas University basketball and football.

Chuck and Eloise both graduated from El Dorado High School, they were married for 69 years. Chuck passed away in 2016, Eloise in 2021. Chuck served in the Navy during World War II and his career included owning a hardware store with his wife, then retiring from Safelite Auto Glass.

Contributions can be made to honor Chuck and Eloise by indicating their memory. The donations will be endowed for use by the Brock Poe Outstanding Student-Athlete Scholarship.

Donations can be mailed to PIE 124 W Central El Dorado, KS 67042, or online at: https://piefoundation.revtrak.net/

Partners In Education Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation established in 1989 to enhance the educational opportunities for the students of USD 490.

For more information contact Rod Blackburn, Development Director at rod.blackburn@pie490.org, 316.322.4800.

