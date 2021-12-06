Butler County Fire District rescues trapped person after vehicle flips in rural Richland Township

Greg Williams
Butler County Times Gazette
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP -- The Butler County Fire District #3 received a report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:38 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.

The incident occurred south of southwest 190th street on Meadowlark Road in rural Richland Township where a subject was pinned in the accident. Rescue 55, Engine 31, and Pickup 32 along with five firefighters responded and found a pickup on its top and the subject trapped.

Access to the person was gained using rescue spreaders and cutters. The subject trapped inside was transported to a local hospital by Butler County Medic 50. 

Assistance was received from Butler County Fire District #8 (Douglass) Rescue 65.

