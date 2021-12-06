Augusta celebrates Christmas, theater light project

TImes-Gazette Staff

AUGUSTA — For more than a decade the neon marquee of the Augusta Historic Theater was dark, the result of storm damage.

The marquee came blazing back to life Nov. 30, the result of a fund-raising project .

On Tuesday, November 30th, the Augusta Arts Council kicked off the Augusta Holiday Lights and Magic Parade with a ceremony to reveal the restoration of the theater's neon sign.

The parade route went south on State Street passing in front of the historic Augusta Theater.

The Augusta Theater is a movie palace theater was constructed in about 1935. Designed by architect L. P. Larsen, the walls are decorated with large murals depicting classical scenes.

It was the first theater to use neon lighting exclusively. Considered to be a landmark of the Art Deco era, it became home of the Augusta Arts Council. This Art Deco style movie palace was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.

In 1990, the Augusta Arts Council planned to proceed with renovations including restoration of the building's historic facade. The neon lights were restored, and then damaged by a storm in 2010. The murals on the sides of the theater are currently being restored.

The Augusta Arts Council posted a thank-you to dozens of businesses and individuals at augustaartscouncilks.org including the Augusta Arts Council board, past and present; McCollom Construction; Alternative Electric; B.L. Stanley; Katherine Heywood; Sugar Shane's Cafe and Shane Scott; We Kan Network; Community National Trust; Cornejo, Cooper Drug; Family 1st Living; Lewis Simmons; Windswept Salon; Kay Bleakley in memory of Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Bisagno and Mr. and Mrs. Robert D. Bisagno; Playa Azul; Lincoln Elementary; Bill and Linda Morris; Laura and Jeff Tuttle; LaDonna and Jeffrey Pearson; Meredith Helton; Anonymous Donors; volunteers; and the Augusta Community.

Upcoming events include screenings of the movie "Elf" at 7:30 and 9:15 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11; A Bisagno Free Family Christmas movie and visit from Santa at 10 a.m. Dec. 11; and screenings of "A Christmas Story" at 7:30 and 9:15 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18.