Santa's mailbox ready at Butler County Courthouse

Deanna Bonn

Butler County Times Gazette

The “Letters to Santa Mailbox” is officially up and accepting mail bound for the North Pole.

Butler County Facilities Management staff, Dan Ingalls and Michelle Morse put the finishing touches on decorations at the Historic Butler County Courthouse in preparation for this weekend’s El Dorado Main Street Old Fashioned Christmas.

The El Dorado Main Street organization has been hard at work preparing for this Old Fashioned Christmas which will be all day on Saturday, December 4.

In fact, activities are being held beginning on Thankful Thursday, December 2nd and continuing through Saturday.

Schedule of events:

Thursday 12/2

4-7 p.m. Thankful Thursday in Downtown El Dorado will include Holiday Shopping and Clydesdale Carriage Rides

Friday 12/3

4 p.m. a commemorative tree lighting will be held at District 142 as a remembrance ceremony

Saturday 12/4

12-3 p.m. Candy Cane Lane at the Kansas Oil Museum will will showcase Christmas in Boom Town and host Santa Claus with free hot chocolate

3-5 p.m.Santa & Mrs. Claus will be at Charley’s Appliances

5-5:25 p.m. Pre-Parade Music and parade lineup will begin

5:30 p.m. Christmas Parade

will start at 4th & Main, traveling south to Ash & Main

6:15 p.m Tree Lighting with

Mayor Bill Young. He will flip the official switch and light the tree at the Historic Butler County Courthouse.

Live music and candy cane giveaways will be featured along with another opportunity for photos with Santa.