'Griswold House' opens up in Rose Hill

Chad Frey

CherryRoad Kansas

ROSE HILL — Tucked near the corner of Tanglewood Road and Osage Streets in Rose Hill stands a house that has gotten a nickname from the community.

"The Griswold House." Named, affectionately, for the fictional character Clarke Griswold from the National Lampoon vacation movies — specifically movie the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

In that film, Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, spends hour after hour putting lights on the Griswold home as the family welcomes guests for an annual celebration.

The Rose Hill version of the house, owned by 50-year-old Michael Russell, is the culmination of not hours — but months — of work to install and estimated 75,000 lights and more inflatables than will fit in his own yard.

"It wasn’t anything I ever intended on doing. It started simply enough with a few strings of lights and inflatables," Russell said. "People started noticing."

They started noticing as each year he would add some lights and new features to the display. Each year it would grow, just a little. And it gained a nickname.

"It has grown into this rather large display," Russell said. "... I love Christmas. I have always loved that holiday. Lights were a special feeling to me. About 15 years ago is when I started adding more and getting notice. It has been a building project for the last 15 years."

He said the community gave it it's name, he heard others talking about a house in town and realized it was his when asking about the location. Today, he has created a social media presence for the house on Facebook — "The 'Griswold' House of Rose Hill at 1610 Tanglewood Road."

He loves the nickname — Christmas Vacation is his favorite Christmas movie.

The work of putting his display together begins each year in September, when he inspects the lights he has in storage. He works on the display every weekend, and "every spare moment" he can.

Near the end of September lights start going up, with a target of finishing by Thanksgiving. He wants to avoid the holiday rush at work as much as possible. During that holiday rush he spends his days delivering packages for FedEx and his nights on the lawn with his lights.

"I’m a FedEx driver. I love and hate Christmas all at the same time," Russell said. "...

With COVID there wasn’t as much to do at evening so I could get out and meet people and talk to them. I really looked forward to that, even though I had had a long day. Visting with people, talking about it and hearing their stories. ... It is the high point of my night to get out there and talk with people."

This year there are some new inflatables and a lighted arch over the driveway. Some of those new inflatables replaced some that had worn out — a process that takes between five and seven years.

His yard is pretty much full — and his neighbor has allowed the use of a bit of yard space to help things fit.

"Every year I have seem to think I have outdone myself and can’t do anymore, but I always come up with something new," Russell said.

This year he has replaced a pretty standard guestbook out front with a notebook with room for people to write messages when they stop by. He'd like to read more about visitors than just their name and hometown.

"I would like to see people write their stories. What they thought of the display, or who they brought. How did it affect your holiday, I love reading stuff like that," Russell said.

There is quite a bit to see. Russell estimates he has spent around $20,000 over the course of the years. His electric bill heads upwards during the Christmas season, sometimes between $400 and $500 — which he says is not bad thanks to LED lighting.

"Everyone seems to think it is substantially higher," Russell said. "But I had an electrician install about six extra breakers and I make my own low draw extension cords. Think of a hot summer, and add a couple hundred. It is not that bad, honestly."

Each night the lights go on at about 6 p.m., on until 10 p.m. weeknights and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

null

The display will be on through Dec. 31, when it will take about two weeks to disassemble — and even longer to get everything actually put away.

"It takes about two months to get it all packed away. I'm not putting it all in one big ball or strand like Christmas Vacation," Russell said. "I have a pretty laid out system of putting it away."